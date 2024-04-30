We're back on the 3SSB Circuit, as Storm Lake High School and D1 Minnesota hooper, Jaidyn Coon has impressed so far this summer. Thanks to his stellar sophomore season for the Tornadoes and a solid start to his first year on the circuit, Iowa and Iowa State are set to visit him in school on Tuesday.

Coon connected with GIA in Omaha on the circuit to discuss his recruitment, visits to Iowa and other schools pursuing him.