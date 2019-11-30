News More News
Iowa True Freshmen Tracker

True freshman running back Tyler Goodson had 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on Friday.
Under the NCAA's new rules a year ago, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year if it is still available. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

Iowa 2019 Freshmen Tracker
PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Tyler Goodson (RB)

12

343

72.2

Sam LaPorta (TE)

11

182

65.9

Jack Campbell (LB)

10

161

58.3

Dane Belton (DB)

7

369

62.7

Justin Britt (OL)

4

52

60.5

Desmond Hutson (WR)

2

13

55.4

Jermari Harris (CB)

2

16

67.1

Nick DeJong (OL)

1

4

57.8

Sebastian Castro (DB)

0

-

-

Josiah Miamen (TE)

0

-

-

Logan Lee (DL)

0

-

-

Jestin Jacobs (LB)

0

-

-

Daraun McKinney (CB)

0

-

-

Jake Karchinski (DL)

0

-

-

Alex Padilla (QB)

0

-

-

Ezra Miller (OL)

0

-

-

Taajhir McCall (DE)

0

-

-

Noah Fenske (OL)

0

-

-

Shadrick Byrd (RB)

0

-

-

Tyler Endres (OL)

0

-

-

Chris Reames (DE)

0

-

-

Yahweh Jeudy (LB)

0

-

-

Non-freshmen with a redshirt year still available to watch this season:

Julius Brents - 1 game

Kaevon Merriweather - 2 games

Ivory Kelly-Martin - 4 games

