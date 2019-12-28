Iowa True Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules a year ago, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year.
HawkeyeReport.com has tracked Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off. We also have the number of snaps for each player and grades from our partners at Pro Football Focus.
Four freshmen - Tyler Goodson, Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, and Dane Belton - played in more than four games this season and will be sophomores next year. The rest played in four games or less and will be redshirt freshmen in 2020.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Tyler Goodson (RB)
|
13
|
380
|
73.3
|
Sam LaPorta (TE)
|
12
|
219
|
69.5
|
Jack Campbell (LB)
|
11
|
186
|
61.0
|
Dane Belton (DB)
|
8
|
430
|
59.1
|
Justin Britt (OL)
|
4
|
52
|
60.5
|
Desmond Hutson (WR)
|
2
|
13
|
55.4
|
Jermari Harris (CB)
|
2
|
16
|
67.1
|
Nick DeJong (OL)
|
1
|
4
|
57.8
|
Sebastian Castro (DB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Josiah Miamen (TE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Lee (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jestin Jacobs (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Daraun McKinney (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jake Karchinski (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Alex Padilla (QB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Ezra Miller (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Taajhir McCall (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Fenske (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Shadrick Byrd (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Tyler Endres (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Chris Reames (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Yahweh Jeudy (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
Non-freshmen that redshirted this year:
Julius Brents - 1 game
Kaevon Merriweather - 2 games
Ivory Kelly-Martin - 4 games