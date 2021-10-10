Iowa up to #2 in the AP Poll

While the Iowa football team isn’t at the top of the college football world, they are close to it.

The Hawkeyes have continued their steady climb up the Associated Press College Football Poll this season, beginning the year at #18. The Hawkeyes moved into the top five after beating in-state rival Iowa State and stayed there for three weeks before sliding up to #3 this past week.

After #1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M 41-38 on Saturday night in College Station, it opens the door for the Hawkeyes.

Georgia has moved up to the #1 spot in the AP Poll on Sunday and Iowa is now #2. This is the highest ranking for the Hawkeyes since November 26, 1985 when they were ranked #2 in the country. That year Iowa spent five weeks at #1 in the country.

The Big Ten Conference is certainly flexing its muscles in this week’s AP Poll with five teams in the Top Ten nationally. Iowa is joined by Ohio State (6th), Penn State (7th), Michigan (8th), and Michigan State (10th) this week.

Next up for the Hawkeyes is a game this coming Saturday against Purdue. The game is sold out and will kickoff at 2:30 and be televised on ABC.