Iowa vs. Kentucky in Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been selected to play in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl where they will face the Kentucky Wildcats in Orlando, FL on New Year's Day. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM ET and will be televised by ABC.

The matchup will pit Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops against his alma mater as Stoops played for the Hawkeyes in the late 80s before serving as a grad assistant under head Hayden Fry in the early 90s.

This season, Kentucky is 9-3 overall and finished 5-3 in conference play, which earned a second place finish in the SEC East.

After their loss in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night, Iowa is now 10-3 overall and ranked No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. Kentucky came in at No. 22.

HawkeyeReport.com will have much more on the bowl matchup shortly.