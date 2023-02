Heavily rumored for several months, Iowa and Northwestern made it official on Tuesday: the 2023 Iowa-Northwestern football game will be at Wrigley Field on November 4, 2023.

The game will be Northwestern's third at Wrigley Field since 2010. The Wildcats hosted Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 and played Purdue there in 2021.

Ticket info is not yet available, though Northwestern said that tickets for the game would be made available first to Northwestern season ticket holders.