The Caitlin Clark Effect has been real for years. Now, it's officially seismic. Ahead of Friday night's Iowa-South Carolina game, there was considerable discussion about its record-breaking ratings potential. It was set to feature women's college basketball’s best player against women's college basketball’s best team — a team chasing perfection.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0Zp bmFsRm91cj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dG aW5hbEZvdXI8L2E+IPCdkJLwnZCC8J2QjvCdkJHwnZCE8J2QkiBhY3Jvc3Mg RVNQTiBwbGF0Zm9ybXMgdG8gYmVjb21lIHRoZSBtb3N0LXZpZXdlZCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVdCQj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05DQUFXQkI8L2E+IHNl bWlzICg0LjVNIGF2ZyB2aWV3ZXJzKSBpbiBFU1BOIGhpc3Rvcnk8YnI+PGJy PvCfj4Y8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FXQkI8L2E+IHZzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dhbWVjb2NrV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBHYW1lY29ja1dCQjwvYT4gfCA1LjVNIHZpZXdlcnMgfCBQZWFr OiA2LjZNPGJyPvCfj4Y8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xT VXdia2I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExTVXdia2I8L2E+IHZzLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc1dCQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzV0JCPC9hPiB8IDMuNE0gdmlld2VycyB8 IFBlYWs6IDVNPGJyPvCfj4YyIG1vc3Qtdmlld2VkIPCfj4AgZ2FtZXMgZXZl ciBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5QbHVzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFU1BOUGx1czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FIRDNWdFlwM0YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xSEQzVnRZ cDNGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVTUE4gUFIgKEBFU1BOUFIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQTlBSL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyMjk3MDg5 NjcyNTg5MzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The game’s viewership itself did break records — and became one of the most watched games in women’s basketball history. In the wake of those huge viewership numbers, focus turned toward the National Championship Game and how big the ratings would be for that game. The game would be on Sunday afternoon without significant viewership competition -- and it would be on a broadcast network in ABC, increasing its reach. LSU may not have had the undefeated aura that South Carolina brought to the semifinal game, but the stakes -- a national championship -- were even higher.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+XLvCdn5cg8J2QjPCdkIjwnZCL8J2Qi/CdkIjwnZCO8J2QjSDw nZCV8J2QiPCdkITwnZCW8J2QhPCdkJHwnZCSIPCfpK8gUmVjb3JkLWJyZWFr aW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OYXRp b25hbENoYW1waW9uc2hpcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I05hdGlvbmFsQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwPC9hPiB0aHJpbGxlciBiZXR3 ZWVuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVd2JrYj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATFNVd2JrYjwvYT4gJmFtcDsgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBJb3dhV0JCPC9hPiBtYWtlcyBUViBoaXN0b3J5Ojxicj48YnI+8J+P hiBNb3N0LXZpZXdlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTkNBQVdCQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I05DQUFXQkI8L2E+IGdhbWUgb24gcmVjb3JkPGJyPvCfj4YgVXAgMTAz JSBZT1k8YnI+8J+PhiBQZWFrZWQgYXQgMTIuNk08YnI+8J+PhiBNb3N0LXZp ZXdlZCBjb2xsZWdlIGV2ZW50IGV2ZXIgb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FU1BOUGx1cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARVNQ TlBsdXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VWkxWTnVQM1NmIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVpMVk51UDNTZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFU1BO IFBSIChARVNQTlBSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VT UE5QUi9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MzAwNDg5MzY1NTk2NTcwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The actual viewership numbers shattered even the loftiest expectations. Viewership jumped a preposterous 80% from the South Carolina game. Even the year-over-year change spiked from an already-impressive 72% to 103% — in other words, this wasn't just an expected bump for a championship, millions of new viewers were specifically interested in seeing this game. The numbers look even more impressive with added context from some of the most popular events the NCAA has to offer:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3Igc29tZSBDRkIgcGVyc3BlY3RpdmUgb24gOS45IG1pbGxpb24g dmlld2VycyBmb3IgdGhlIHdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIGNoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBnYW1l Ljxicj48YnI+VGhhdCYjMzk7cyBtb3JlIHRoYW4gbGFzdCBzZWFzb24mIzM5 O3M6PGJyPjxicj4tLSBTdWdhciwgT3JhbmdlIGFuZCBDb3R0b24gQm93bHM8 YnI+LS0gQmlnIDEyLCBQYWMtMTIgYW5kIEFDQyB0aXRsZSBnYW1lczxicj4t LSBOb3RyZSBEYW1lLVVTQzxicj4tLSBMU1UtQWxhYmFtYTxicj4tLSBPaGlv IFN0LVBlbm4gU3Q8YnI+LS0gQmFtYS1UZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIHByaW1ldGlt ZSBvbiBDQlM8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGV3YXJ0IE1hbmRlbCAoQHNsbWFuZGVs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NsbWFuZGVsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjQzMDE0MzMxMjI2MDM0MTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIHNvbWUgZXZlbiB3aWxkZXIgcGVyc3BlY3RpdmUg ZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhdWxzZW5fc213 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwYXVsc2VuX3NtdzwvYT4uPGJyPjxi cj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZoandQejZaNlAiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9maGp3UHo2WjZQPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTzdK emgyMUk2ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL083SnpoMjFJNmQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgU3Rld2FydCBNYW5kZWwgKEBzbG1hbmRlbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zbG1hbmRlbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MzAxNjE3NjA0 ODY4OTE1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Massive, incredible numbers. And it stands very much to reason that Iowa and South Carolina delivering on the hype in the semifinal is what propelled the championship game ratings to their historic levels.

The Game Itself Delivered

It’s one thing for a game to have compelling storylines in the buildup. It’s another for the game to actually deliver upon the hyped buildup. If anything, the Iowa-South Carolina game exceeded the hype. First, the buildup to the game itself emphasized the fact that Iowa was a significant underdog. Everyone loves an underdog. It’s part of what makes March Madness so compelling. But it wasn’t just that Iowa was an underdog. Iowa led most of the game, ratcheting up the drama and urgency of what people could (and did) tune in to see. It was also an extremely competitive game, down to the last minute. For most of the second half, the game was within two possessions -- and South Carolina even had a brief lead early in the fourth quarter. And then, of course, Caitlin Clark played one of the most impressive games in women’s basketball history against one of the game’s best-ever defenses: 41 points and a triple-double. Longtime fans are familiar with her logo threes and spectacular passes, but new viewers got their first look at one of the most exciting players in the history of women's basketball — and one of the brashest:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGlzIGNvbGQgYWYgZm9yIHRoaXMgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lleXZDUm1xMVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9p ZXl2Q1JtcTFTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExpbmRzZXkgKEBMdUx1X1Z1ZSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdUx1X1Z1ZS9zdGF0dXMv MTY0MTk4NDM5MzkwNzUyMzU4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=