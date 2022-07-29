Iowa WBB announces non-conference schedule

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has announced their non-conference slate for the upcoming season, and it does not disappoint. The Hawkeyes are set to face as many as three top 10 teams, as well as a couple more teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Five of the opponents finished in the top 50 of the NET rankings last season, while a matchup against UConn would make it six games against the top 50. An additional two more opponents were in the top 100 of the NET. As a whole, the non-conference opponents were a combined 183-123, while the matchup between UConn/Duke has not yet been determined.

“If that's what you need to get a one seed in the postseason, we want to be a one seed going into the NCAA Tournament,” said Caitlin Clark. “I’m the type of person that loves really really hard games. Those are the games you get most excited for, so I wouldn't want it any other way.”

With that, let’s take a quick look at each opponent on the schedule for the Hawkeyes.

November 7 – vs Southern (12-17)

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Jaguars, with Iowa winning last season by a final score of 87-67. The Jags finished last season with a 14-17 record, including an 11-7 record in SWAC play.

They are set to return leading scorer G Genovea Johnson after she averaged 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season. G Kyanna Morgan transfers in from Radford after she averaged 7.0 points and shot 39.2% from 3pt range for the Highlanders last season.

November 10 – vs Evansville (7-22)

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Aces, with Iowa winning last season by a final score of 93-56. Evansville went 8-22 last season, including a 2-16 mark in Missouri Valley play.

Despite the poor record last season, the Aces return their top four scorers, including G Abby Feit (15.1 pts, 8.9 reb), G Je’Naiya Davis (15.0 pts, 3.6 reb) and G Myia Clark (12.2 pts, 4.4 reb). This should be an improved Evansville team, but the Hawkeyes should be able to handle the Aces again.

November 13 – at Drake (19-14)

This will be the 54th all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs, with Iowa leading the series 28-25. Last year’s meeting was canceled due to Covid. Drake finished with a 19-14 record, including a 9-9 record in MVC play. The Bulldogs made it to the third round of the WNIT before falling to South Dakota State.

The Bulldogs return their top three scorers from last season, including former Hawkeye G Megan Meyer. She was the leading scorer for Drake last season, averaging 12.1 points per game. Forwards Maggie Bair (12.1 pts, 6.2 reb) and Grace Berg (11.2 pts) return, while talented Soph G Katie Dinnebier (8.9 pts, 3.1 ast) is back. This will be a tough trip down I-80 to the Knapp Center.

November 17 – at Kansas State (20-13)

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats, with Iowa trailing the series 4-1. It will be the first match-up since 2011 when Iowa won 81-78 in Manhattan, KS. Kansas State went 20-13 last season, including a 9-9 Big 12 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance, where they made it to the second round.

The Wildcats return All-American C Ayoka Lee after she averaged 22.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season. They also return a trio of guards, starting with Serena Sundell who averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, while the Glenn sisters, Jaelyn and Brylee combined to average 14.8 points per contest. KSU also dipped into the transfer portal to add Oklahoma transfer G Gabby Gregory. She scored in double figures 41 times with the Sooners, including shooting 39.4% from behind the arc.

This is a really intriguing match-up set to be played at Bramlage Coliseum. There is a real good chance that the Wildcats will be ranked.

November 20 – vs Belmont (23-8)

This will be the first all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Bruins. Last season, Belmont finished with a 23-8 record, a 16-2 record in Ohio Valley play and knocked off #5 seed Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before they nearly knocked off #4 seed Tennessee in the second round.

The Bruins are set to return their top three scorers from last season, starting with leading scorer G Destinee Wells who averaged 16.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. F Madison Bartley (11.7 pts, 5.1 reb) and G Tuti Jones (11.6 pts, 40.8% 3pt) also return, while transfer G Sydni Harvey brings 1,142 career points over from South Florida.

This could be a very dangerous game that cannot be taken lightly ahead of the Hawkeyes trip to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational.

November 25 – vs Oregon State (Phil Knight Invitational) (17-14)

This will be the second all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Beavers, with Iowa winning the first meeting back in 1988. Oregon State finished last season with a 17-14 record, including a 6-9 record in Pac 12 play and a run to the WNIT Quarterfinals.

G Talia Von Oelhoffen returns as an All-Pac 12 selection a season ago after she averaged 13.7 points and 3.0 assists per game. She scored a season-high 31 points against USC. 6’9 C Jelena Mitrovic averaged just 5.4 points last year, but shot 47.6% from the floor and could be a matchup issue with her height.

The Beavers went to the portal and brought in Texas Southern G Shalexxus Aaron (12.0 pts, 4.3 rebounds), as well as Arizona G Bendu Yeaney (6.3 pts, 2.7 rebounds, 29 starts).

November 27 – vs UConn (30-6) or Duke (17-13) (Phil Knight Invitational)

If Iowa can get past Oregon State, they will likely get a matchup with Connecticut in the PK Invite Championship game. The Hawkeyes and Huskies have previously met eight times, with UConn leading the series 5-3. The Huskies went 30-6 last season, including a 16-1 record in Big East play and a run to the National Championship, where they fell to South Carolina.

G Paige Bueckers (14.6 pts, 3.9 ast) returns and will be on the shortlist for National Player of the Year. G Azzi Fudd (12.1 pts, 43.0% 3pt) and G Carolina Ducharme (9.8 pts) return behind Bueckers. This is the matchup that WBB fans will be hoping to see on November 27th, as both teams landed in the top 8 of the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25.

The other possible matchup is against a Duke Blue Devils team that went 17-13 season, including a win over the Hawkeyes in during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Guard duo Shayeann Day-Wilson (12.7 pts, 3.6 ast) and Celeste Taylor (11.0 pts, 5.5 reb) return to lead the Blue Devils, while they went into the transfer portal to grab C Kennedy Brown (7.9 pts, 6.3 reb) from Oregon State.

December 1 – vs NC State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) (32-4)

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Wolfpack, with Iowa leading the series 2-1. However, it will be the first matchup not on a neutral floor. Last season, NC State went 32-4 and 17-1 in ACC play, while they won the ACC Tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to UConn.

The Wolfpack have to deal with losing All-American C Elissa Cunane and Wing Jakia Brown-Turner (9.8 ppg, 4.6 reb) sits as the lone returning starter. G Diamond Johnson returns after averaging 10.8 points per game off of the bench and C Camille Hobby will get more time after averaging 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

They hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in Maryland F Mimi Collins (7.9 pts, 4.8 reb), Florida State C River Baldwin (6.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 54.5% FG) and South Carolina G Saniya Rivers (#3 recruit in 2021 by ESPN). If they gel with the existing squad quickly, the Wolfpack could be operating like the #8 ranking they got from ESPN in their Way-Too-Early Top 25.

December 7 – vs Iowa State (28-7)

This will be the 52nd all-time matchup between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, with Iowa leading the all-time series 29-22. Despite that, Iowa State won last year’s big meeting in Ames by a final score of 77-70 to snap a five-game Iowa win streak in the series. The Clones went on to go 28-7, including a 14-4 Big 12 record and a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament appearance.

Despite the loss of G Aubrey Joens to Oklahoma, the big three guard trio returns for the Cyclones. Ashley Joens is an All-American candidate, as she averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.6% from behind the arc. Lexi Donarski (14.3 pts, 37.1% 3pt) and Emily Ryan (13.1 pts, 7.1 ast, 40.9% 3pt) were both First-Team All-Big 12 selections behind Joens.

Once again, this game will be a highly touted one, but this year the Clones have to come to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Could end up being a top 10 battle, as ISU was ranked #10 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25.

December 17 – vs Northern Iowa (22-11)

This will be the 28th all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Panthers, with Iowa dominating the series 24-3, including an 82-61 victory in Cedar Falls last season. Northern Iowa went 22-11 last year, including a 13-5 record in MVC play and an appearance in the WNIT.

Despite losing their top scorer from last year, the Panthers return three of their top five scorers, including F Grace Boffeli (8.6 pts, 8.9 reb, 51.2% FG). Guards Kam Finley (11.9 pts) and Emerson Green (8.0 pts, 6.9 reb) also return.

December 21 – vs Dartmouth (3-23)

This will be the second all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Big Green. Iowa won the first meeting back in 2007. Last year, Dartmouth struggled going 3-23 with a 2-12 mark in Ivy League play.

The Big Green averaged just 47.0 ppg last season, but guards Mia Curtis (6.8 pts) and Mekkena Boyd (6.0 pts, 3.5 reb) both return to lead the way. Former Iowa City West standout F Emma Koch is a familiar face on the Dartmouth roster.



