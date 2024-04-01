The Final Four is once again Hawkeye territory.

Behind yet another dazzling, record-breaking performance from the incomparable Caitlin Clark, Iowa, the 1-seed in the Albany 2 bracket, dispatched LSU, the 3-seed in the bracket, 94-87. The win sends Iowa back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season and for the third time in program history.

The showstopper was -- who else? -- Clark, who followed up her 29-point, 15-assist, 6-rebound effort in Iowa's win over Colorado with 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. Clark tied the NCAA Tournament single-game record for three-pointers with nine and her long-range shooting in the third quarter was crucial as Iowa built a lead it would not relinquish.

After a hot start (Iowa led 15-6 minutes into the game), LSU roared back in the first quarter and took a 31-26 lead after 10 minutes. Iowa evened up the game in the second quarter as LSU cooled off, shooting just 5-of-18 in the second frame. The game was tied 45-all at halftime, before Clark took over in the third quarter.

Clark scored 12 points in the third, all coming on a series of increasingly deep 3-point attempts. Clark found the proverbial zone in that period.