Published Nov 25, 2024
Iowa WBB Enters AP Poll at No. 22
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

It took four polls and six wins, but the Iowa women's basketball team is finally ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in the 2024-25 season. Fresh off a defensively dominant 72-43 win over Washington State yesterday, the Hawkeyes entered the AP poll at #22 overall.

This is the first AP poll ranking for Iowa this season. The Hawkeyes spent the entirety of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons ranked in the AP Top 25, peaking at #2 overall for several weeks last year.

Despite ending last season ranked #2 after finishing as NCAA runners-up to South Carolina, Iowa began the 2024-25 season unranked as a result of the significant lost production from last year's team after the departures of Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Molly Davis. But behind Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen, increased roles for Addison O'Grady, Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach, and Sydney Affolter, and an exciting freshman class (including Taylor Stremlow, Ava Heiden, and Teagan Mallegni) the new-look Hawkeyes have picked up where last team's year left off and started the season in impressive fashion.

The full AP Top 25 is listed below:

AP Top 25: Week 4
RANKTEAMRECORDCONFPOINTS

1

UCLA (20)

5-0

Big Ten

782

2

UConn (9)

4-0

Big East

760

3

Notre Dame (3)

5-0

ACC

751

4

South Carolina

5-1

SEC

688

5

Texas

4-0

SEC

677

6

USC

4-1

Big Ten

630

7

LSU

6-0

SEC

593

8

Oklahoma

5-0

SEC

572

9

Kansas State

5-0

Big 12

532

10

Maryland

6-0

Big Ten

527

11

Ohio State

5-0

Big Ten

462

12

West Virginia

6-0

Big 12

440

13

Duke

5-1

ACC

360

14

Kentucky

5-0

SEC

344

15

Iowa State

5-1

Big 12

337

16

North Carolina

5-1

ACC

310

17

TCU

6-0

Big 12

275

18

Ole Miss

3-1

SEC

261

19

Illinois

5-0

Big Ten

183

20

NC State

3-2

ACC

173

21

Oregon

6-0

Big Ten

161

22

Iowa

6-0

Big Ten

147

23

Alabama

6-0

SEC

129

24

Louisville

4-2

ACC

75

25

Nebraska

5-1

Big Ten

58

Iowa is one of eight Big Ten teams ranked in this week's Top 25, led by UCLA, the newly-crowned #1 team after beating South Carolina over the weekend. The other six ranked Big Ten teams are USC (#6), Maryland (#10), Ohio State (#11), Illinois (#19), Oregon (#21), and Nebraska (#25). No other conference has as many teams as the Big Ten, with the SEC having the second-most with seven ranked teams.

NEXT: Iowa will head to Cancun to take on Rhode Island and BYU this weekend.