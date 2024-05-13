“I am thrilled to share with you that current Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen has agreed to become the next P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach," Bluder said in a program statement. "This program has always been about family, and the contributions to its incredible culture are shared by alums, current, student-athletes and the entire staff. One of those contributors has been in the team circle for 24 years as a tireless recruiter, skilled teacher of the game, and charismatic personality that has endeared her to the Hawkeye community. Coach Jensen has been an instrumental part of our success, assisting in all aspects of the program. After several conversations with Coach Bluder and President Wilson over the last few days, it is clear that everything that we are seeking in a head coach, we have found right here.”

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement Monday afternoon, after 24 years in Iowa City and 40 altogether as a head coach, all in the state of Iowa. Longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen, who played for Bluder at Drake then spent 32 years on Bluder's staff between Drake and Iowa, was promptly named the new head coach.

IOWA CITY — The Lisa Bluder Era has come to a graceful end at Iowa — and with it, the Jan Jensen Era has begun.

“I am now beyond elated to begin my new role and want to thank President Wilson and Beth for the opportunity to lead this program," Jensen continued. "I truly love The University of Iowa and I am profoundly honored and excited to continue building on our success. The support we have in every realm from our administration, donors, alumni and fans is unmatched and I am so proud to be a part of this special university.”

“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa," Jensen said in a statement. "That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created.”

Bluder compiled a 533-254 record at Iowa, and 889-534 for her career. Her 889 career D-1 wins place her 10th all-time nationally, and she retires as not only Iowa's but the Big Ten's winningest women's basketball coach of all time. In Bluder's last two seasons with the program, Iowa made its first and only two NCAA championship game appearances in program history, losing to LSU in 2023 and South Carolina in 2024.

The full text of Bluder's retirement statement, which was separate from Jensen's announcement, is included below:

Dear Hawkeye Nation:

It is with a range of emotions that I share with you today that I have decided to step down from leading the Iowa women’s basketball team after 24 memorable years. I informed President Wilson and Director of Athletics Beth Goetz of my decision and I am grateful for their unwavering support and offered them my assistance in any manner in the future.

It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family, and to lead a women’s basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives. There is no denying that this past season was incredible for so many reasons, and we could not have accomplished our achievements without all of you. After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next. With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program, and what the future looks like for my family and me. After then taking some time away with my husband, David, it became clear to me that I am ready to step aside.

There is never an ideal time to retire and I am sure this fall that I will miss the games, the practices, the road trips, the atmosphere, the tremendous fans and, most importantly, the players. But my belief in the foundation of this program, knowing that success is now an unrelenting component of women’s basketball at the University of Iowa gives me comfort as I transition to become the program’s biggest champion.

I want to thank each and every young woman who believed in our program and in our values for nearly a quarter of a century, and who proudly wore the Black & Gold.

I want to thank Presidents Coleman, Skorton, Mason, Harreld and Wilson for their unequivocal support of our program and Directors of Athletics Dr. Christine Grant, Bob Bowlsby, Gary Barta and Beth Goetz for their unrelenting partnership.

I want to thank my assistant coaches and operations and support staff who each played an integral role in our journey. I specifically want to acknowledge the work of Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald whom I have had the pleasure of working alongside for the past 32 years.

I want to thank the incredible fans for believing in what we were doing and how we were doing it, creating the greatest home court advantage in all of women’s basketball.

And finally, I want to thank David and our children, Hannah, Emma and David, Jr., for supporting me while I pursued my dreams and for their own sacrifices along the way.

It is my hope that now with more time and energy, I can be an asset to our basketball program and this athletics department in any way that I am able.

With Love and Gratitude,

Lisa