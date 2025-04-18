Iowa WBB Hires LaSondra Barrett as Assistant Coach

After her first season as head coach, Jan Jensen found herself in need of a new assistant coach after longtime Iowa assistant Raina Harmon departed to take over as head coach at Florida Gulf Coast earlier this month. Two weeks later, Jensen and Iowa have a replacement in hand: LaSondra Barrett , formerly of Georgia Tech .

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Iowa Women’s Basketball staff”, Barrett said. “This program has a storied tradition of excellence, built on a foundation of hard work, integrity, and a true passion for the game. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a culture that not only produces success on the court but also empowers young women to grow as leaders and individuals. I look forward to working alongside Coach Jensen and her outstanding staff, and I’m eager to get to work in support of this incredible team and the Hawkeye community.”

Barrett arrived at Georgia Tech in April 2022 and spent the past three season there as an assistant coach. In 2024, she also became recruiting coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech went 52-44 in her three seasons in Atlanta, though the Yellow Jackets' record improved in each of those three seasons, highlighted by a 22-11 mark in 2024-25 that included a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Longtime Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner retired after the season, prompting significant changes to the Tech program.

Prior to coaching at Georgia Tech, Barrett spent three seasons at Houston (serving as director of recruiting and then assistant coach). She also coached at Louisiana Tech (2018-19) and Florida International (2016-17) and began her career at LSU, where she served as director of player personnel for two seasons.