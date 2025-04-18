Iowa WBB Hires LaSondra Barrett as Assistant Coach

After her first season as head coach, Jan Jensen found herself in need of a new assistant coach after longtime Iowa assistant Raina Harmon departed to take over as head coach at Florida Gulf Coast earlier this month. Two weeks later, Jensen and Iowa have a replacement in hand: LaSondra Barrett, formerly of Georgia Tech.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Iowa Women’s Basketball staff”, Barrett said. “This program has a storied tradition of excellence, built on a foundation of hard work, integrity, and a true passion for the game. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a culture that not only produces success on the court but also empowers young women to grow as leaders and individuals. I look forward to working alongside Coach Jensen and her outstanding staff, and I’m eager to get to work in support of this incredible team and the Hawkeye community.”
Barrett arrived at Georgia Tech in April 2022 and spent the past three season there as an assistant coach. In 2024, she also became recruiting coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech went 52-44 in her three seasons in Atlanta, though the Yellow Jackets' record improved in each of those three seasons, highlighted by a 22-11 mark in 2024-25 that included a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Longtime Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner retired after the season, prompting significant changes to the Tech program.
Prior to coaching at Georgia Tech, Barrett spent three seasons at Houston (serving as director of recruiting and then assistant coach). She also coached at Louisiana Tech (2018-19) and Florida International (2016-17) and began her career at LSU, where she served as director of player personnel for two seasons.
Barrett also had a celebrated playing career at LSU from 2009 to 2012, as a two-time Honorable Mention All-American (WBCA), two-time All-SEC honoree, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2009. LSU made the NCAA Tournament in three of Barrett's four seasons in Baton Rouge and she scored over 1,500 points and grabbed over 800 rebounds during her collegiate career.
One of Harmon's strongest attributes as a coach was her ability as a recruiter, and Barrett has experience in that department as well. Most recently, she served as recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech for the 2024-25 season, but she was also director of recruiting operations at Houston and had recruiting experience at Louisiana Tech and FIU as well. Her ties to the south could help Iowa make inroads into some new recruiting territory as well.
Barrett earned a bachelor's degree in sports administration from LSU in 2011, as well as a master's degree in sports management in 2016.