Iowa WBB Hosting Scrimmage At Kinnick Stadium
Iowa women's basketball has been drawing huge attendance numbers in recent years, with multiple sell-outs of home games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as well as record attendance figures at multiple road games. The Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes contributed to huge crowds in last year's NCAA Tournament as well, particularly as Iowa made a run to the National Championship Game.
What do you do for an encore? Well, how about holding an event at Kinnick Stadium? On Thursday, Iowa announced plans to host the "Crossover at Kinnick" scrimmage event in Kinnick Stadium.
The "Crossover at Kinnick" event will feature a scrimmage against DePaul and is set for Sunday, October 15 at 3 PM CT. The event will also be broadcast on BTN+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.
Obviously, Iowa is hoping to draw a huge crowd to this event and generate more interest for the sport of women's basketball and this Iowa team in particular. The current attendance record for a women's basketball game is 29,619 for the UConn-Oklahoma National Championship Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio in 2002.
This event itself is reminiscent of the Grapple at the Gridiron event that Iowa held in 2015, when the Hawkeye wrestling team hosted a wrestling dual meet against Oklahoma State on the field at Kinnick Stadium. Over 42,000 fans attended Grapple at the Gridiron.
Logistics for the basketball set-up for "Crossover at Kinnick" have not yet been announced.
Tickets go on sale next week:
* August 15 (9 am CT): UI women's basketball season ticket holders from 2022
* August 16: UI contributors and football season ticket holders
* August 17: general public
A limited number of "Rain or Shine" tickets will be sold for $20 that enable fans to attend the event at Kinnick Stadium or Carver-Hawkeye Arena if inclement weather forces the event to move indoors. Kinnick-only reserved seats will be sold for $10 (adults) or $5 (students/youth). If poor weather does force the event indoors, only individuals with $20 "Rain or Shine" tickets will be able to attend and all attendance inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for that event will be general admission.
We'll provide more information about this event if and when it becomes available.