Iowa women's basketball has been drawing huge attendance numbers in recent years, with multiple sell-outs of home games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as well as record attendance figures at multiple road games. The Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes contributed to huge crowds in last year's NCAA Tournament as well, particularly as Iowa made a run to the National Championship Game. What do you do for an encore? Well, how about holding an event at Kinnick Stadium? On Thursday, Iowa announced plans to host the "Crossover at Kinnick" scrimmage event in Kinnick Stadium.

The "Crossover at Kinnick" event will feature a scrimmage against DePaul and is set for Sunday, October 15 at 3 PM CT. The event will also be broadcast on BTN+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network. Obviously, Iowa is hoping to draw a huge crowd to this event and generate more interest for the sport of women's basketball and this Iowa team in particular. The current attendance record for a women's basketball game is 29,619 for the UConn-Oklahoma National Championship Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio in 2002. This event itself is reminiscent of the Grapple at the Gridiron event that Iowa held in 2015, when the Hawkeye wrestling team hosted a wrestling dual meet against Oklahoma State on the field at Kinnick Stadium. Over 42,000 fans attended Grapple at the Gridiron.