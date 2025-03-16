Iowa WBB Receives 6-Seed, Will Play Murray State in NCAA Tournament

For the first time in four seasons, Iowa women's basketball won't be using the Big Ten's automatic bid to claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament, after falling to Ohio State, 60-59, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. However, Iowa is still NCAA Tournament-bound after a strong finish to the season. On Sunday night, the NCAA released the field of 68 teams set to compete in the tournament, as well as the full bracket, which is available here.

Iowa received a 6-seed and will play 11-seed Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. The game is set to tip off at 11 AM CT, with TV coverage on ESPN.

If Iowa beats Murray State, the Hawkeyes will face the winner of the game between 14-seed Florida Gulf Coast and 3-seed Oklahoma, the host of this regional pod. Oklahoma is coached by former Iowa star player (and Drake head coach) Jennie Baranczyk.