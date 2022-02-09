Iowa WBB Signee McCabe Hitting Milestones

Over here in Eastern Iowa, you don’t hear a lot about Nebraska high school sports, but Iowa WBB signee Taylor McCabe is not so quietly putting together an incredible high school career for the Fremont Tigers.

The high school senior is currently second in the state in scoring, averaging 20.9 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals. She is rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked #89 overall in the 2022 ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting rankings.

Just two weeks ago, McCabe eclipsed the 2,000 point mark for her career and became just the second girl in Nebraska Class A girls basketball to pass the milestone mark. She has now scored in double figures in 101 of 103 career games.

“It hadn’t even crossed my mind that I was getting close, but it’s cool to be amongst some of those names,” McCabe said in a postgame interview with the Fremont Tribune.

The next milestone she crossed occurred in her game last night vs Grand Island and it deals with a shot Hawkeye fans have seen Caitlin Clark make over and over. The three-point shot. McCabe’s second quarter 3pt make gave her 364 for her career, which put her into solo first place all-time for most three pointers in a career by a Nebraska girls basketball player.