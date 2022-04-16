Iowa wins pitching battle

It was a pitcher’s duel at Duane Banks Field this afternoon and the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to battle back from an early deficit to pick up the 2-1 victory over Minnesota. “The story today was how well we pitched,” said Coach Rick Heller. “Connor Schultz gave us a great start. Ben Buetel was really good out of the ‘pen and it was great to see Duncan Davitt come in and close it out…Great game. Great win.” Connor Schultz took the mound for his first weekend start since February and gave Iowa a solid 4.2 innings to kick off the game. Schultz allowed one run on four hits, while he struck out five and walked two. A Chase Stanke solo home run in the second inning gave Minnesota the 1-0 lead, but the Iowa pitching staff shut down the Gophers from then on and it started with Schultz. “That is exactly what we were looking for (out of Connor)…He did a great job,” said Heller. The Gophers starter JP Massey was good through the first four innings for Minnesota. He allowed just two hits, while issuing a couple of walks, but kept Iowa off the scoreboard. A scary moment came in the fourth inning when Sam Petersen took a 90-mph fastball from Massey off of the helmet. He stayed in the game after his bloody nose was cleaned up, but nonetheless a very scary moment.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGV3LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYkgxRWNjNlo3OCI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JIMUVjYzZaNzg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9RaFFZeHlOWHh3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUWhRWXh5Tlh4dzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIEh1ZXNtYW5uIChASHVlc21hbm5LeWxlKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1ZXNtYW5uS3lsZS9zdGF0 dXMvMTUxNTQyNDI3OTcwMTIwNDk5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In the fifth inning, the Hawkeyes got to the Gophers starter. With two outs, Izaya Fullard delivered an RBI single to score Michael Seegers and tie the game at 1, while Ben Tallman followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1 Hawkeyes. “Got ahead in the count and was looking for a fastball that I could handle. Hit it up the middle was my approach and I got it done,” said Ben Tallman.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8IFdlIHRha2UgdGhlIGxlYWQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iZW50YWxsbWFuMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJlbnRhbGxtYW4xMTwvYT4gc2luZ2xlcyB1cCB0aGUgbWlkZGxlIHRvIGdp dmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IHRoZSAyLTEgbGVhZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3g3 QnlrQ0ZnS0ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94N0J5a0NGZ0tHPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTU0Mjk5 Nzg3MDczOTg2NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTYsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==