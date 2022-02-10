Iowa women's hoops game rescheduled

After weeks of waiting, the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers have finally rescheduled their contest that was previously scheduled for January 23rd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa was initially supposed to travel to Bloomington to face Indiana on February 20th, but that game has been moved forward one day to the 19th. The game will be at 3:00pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The movement allows the Hawkeyes to fit in their home contest against the Hoosiers in on February 21st at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be at 7:00pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Indiana sits in second place in the conference at 9-1, while the Hawkeyes are 10-3 and are tied for third place in the standings. The game allows Iowa to get another opportunity for a resume building win, as they look to make a move towards a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Updated Schedule

Feb 14 – vs Maryland (18-6) (#17 NET Q1)

Feb 19 – at Indiana (17-3) (#14 NET Q1)

Feb 21 – vs Indiana (17-3) (#14 NET Q1)

Feb 24 – at Rutgers (7-17) (#145 NET Q3)

Feb 27 – vs Michigan (20-2) (#3 NET Q1)