The first official home event for the Iowa women's wrestling team is set: The Trailblazer Duals on Sunday, November 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The Trailblazer Duals will be the first-ever home dual meet for Iowa women's wrestling and are set to feature three other programs: Presbyterian, Lindenwood, and Sacred Heart. Those three schools and Iowa are the first programs to have NCAA Division I women's wrestling teams. Iowa first announced plans to become the first Division I Power Five school to offer women's wrestling back in September 2021.

Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun is thrilled for the opportunity provided by the Trailblazer Duals: “I am super excited for the opportunity to showcase women’s wrestling inside of Carver Hawkeye Arena. Carver is such a historic place for the sport of wrestling and for our women to have the opportunity to put on the black and gold and compete will be unforgettable.”