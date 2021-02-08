HawkeyeReport - Iowa wrestlers hit pause

One day after winning a pair of dual meets at Purdue, defeating the Boilermakers and Ohio State, the Iowa wrestling team has been forced to hit pause on their season.

Earlier last week head coach Tom Brands announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and on Sunday morning, the Hawkeyes announced that 157 pounder Kaleb Young would be out due to Covid protocols.

“We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff and respect the decision to pause activities. We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols and look forward to a return to training and competition," said head coach Tom Brands.



The pause, which did not contain a specific date when Iowa would be able to return to practice or competition. The statement released did say that will pause all in-person team related activities.

Unfortunately this means that the scheduled dual meet on Friday at Penn State will be postponed. Iowa and Penn State will work with the Big Ten Conference to potentially reschedule the meet, if possible.

