HawkeyeReport - Iowa wrestlers win Big Ten title

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won the 2021 Big Ten Championship on Sunday, scoring 159.5 team points and crowning four individual champions.

Alex Marinelli won his third straight 165-pound conference title, and Spencer Lee defended his 125-pound championship. Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer became first-time Big Ten champions, leading Iowa to its second straight and 37th conference title in program history.

NOTABLES

Spencer Lee was named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Year. He also won the award in 2020. He is the third Hawkeyes to earn the award more than once (Royce Alger, 1987-1988; Mark Ironside, 1996-1997-1998)

Tom Brands was named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, his fifth career honor (2008, 2009, 2010, 2020, 2021).

Iowa’s team title is the 37th in program history, best in the Big Ten.

Spencer Lee became the 57th multi-Big Ten champion in program history.

Jaydin Eierman became the 116th Big Ten Champion in program history

Michael Kemerer became the 117th Big Ten Champion in program history

Iowa’s point total (159.5) is its highest since1995 (185).

Marinelli became the first Hawkeye to win three conference titles since T.J. Williams in 1999-2001. There have been 19 three-time Big Ten champions and seven four-time champions in program history.

FINALS RESULTS

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall #7 Devin Schroder (PU), 21-3 (4:30)

133 - #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) dec. #2 Austin DeSanto (IA), 5-2

141 - #1 Jaydin Eierman (IA) dec. #2 Nick Lee (PSU), 6-5

157 - #1 Ryan Deakin (NU) dec. #2 Kaleb Young (IA), 6-0

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #3 Ethan Smith (OSU), 3-2

174 - #1 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #3 Carter Starocci (PSU), 7-2

THIRD-PLACE RESULTS

184 - #5 John Poznanski (RUT) dec. #9 Nelson Brands (IA), 3-2

197 - #3 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #4 Cameron Caffey (MSU), 8-3

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #7 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU), 9-0

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1 IOWA 159.5

2 Penn State 124.0

3 Nebraska 105.5

4 Michigan 92.0

5 Minnesota 77.5

6 Purdue 76.0

7 Northwestern 74.0

8 Michigan State 73.5

9 Ohio State 69.5

10 Rutgers 52.0

11 Illinois 32.0

12 Wisconsin 30.5

13 Indiana 22.0

14 Maryland 2.0