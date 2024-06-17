Iowa wrestling picked up not one but two commitments for its 2025 recruiting class on Monday -- and got them both from the same family. Twin brothers and 2025 prospects Jarrell and Ty Miller both announced their commitment to Iowa on Monday morning.

Both Millers project to wrestle in the upper weighs, where Iowa is in need of future options. Jarrell Miller, a 2022 Fargo national champion and three-time Ohio state finalist, is currently ranked the 18th best prospect at 190 lbs by Flowrestling and the 57th best prospect overall by Mat Scout. He projects at 197 lbs in college.

"I am more than grateful to announce my commitment to the university of Iowa. It’s been a long journey with wrestling, and it’s just a dream come true for me to get this far," Miller said on Instagram. "I want to thank my family for everything they do for me and for all the love and support. I also want to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me. Thank you to coach Brands and Morningstar for believing in me. With that being said, go Hawks!!"

With the medically-induced retirement of Kolby Franklin last month, Iowa had no other wrestlers at 197 lbs on the current roster other than senior Zach Glazier, who will be using his final year of eligibility this season. The addition of Miller should give Iowa at least one option at 197 lbs in 2025-26.