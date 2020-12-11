HawkeyeReport - IowaSim20: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Join us as we follow Cody Hills and the #IowaSim20 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2020 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 74-17 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game and 5-2 so far in the 2020 season. ---

With snow on the field and temperatures in the low 30s with a 15 mile per hour wind, the Hawkeyes won the coin toss and elected the receive. On Iowa's first possession, it was a quick three and out however, as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn tackled Tyler Goodson for a loss on third and two, forcing an early Tory Taylor punt, which went 52 yards to help flip the field position. With Wisconsin taking over at the 11-yard line, it was the Iowa defense now forcing the issue as the Badgers were also forced to quickly punt the ball right back to the Hawkeyes. This time, Iowa's offense started to settle in a little as the moved the ball down the field and into the red zone. Facing a fourth and goal from the one-yard line, virtual Kirk Ferentz decided to go for it and it was Spencer Petras scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to give the Hawkeyes an early 7-0 lead.

After Wisconsin got the ball back, the Badgers went heavily to the running game with tailback Jalen Berger moving the ball right down the field for them. As Wisconsin entered the red zone, the first quarter came to a close with Iowa holding onto a 7-0 lead and it was time for a virtual wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. As the second quarter got underway, it was Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon coming up with a big play as he sacked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to keep the Badgers out of the end zone and force a field goal. The kick from Collin Larsh was good to make the score Iowa 7, Wisconsin 3.

After punts from both teams, it was Wisconsin now winning the field position battle as Iowa took over at their own three-yard line, still holding on to a 7-3 lead. This time, running back Tyler Goodson was able to find some running room and get the ground game going, including a 16-yard run that was the biggest gain of the day up to that point. Eating up the clock with time running down in the first half, that drive eventually turned into a Keith Duncan field goal attempt, which was good from 32 yards out as Iowa took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

With Wisconsin set to receive to start the third quarter, the Badgers looked to even the score. Using the running game, they methodically moved right down the field and into the red zone. Then, it was freshman running back Jalen Berger finding pay dirt as he went into the end zone from one-yard out for a touchdown to the tie the score at 10-10.

With Wisconsin's defense settling in, Iowa was not able to get much going offensively as the Badgers sacked Spencer Petras twice on the next possession, forcing a quick punt and we headed into the fourth quarter with the score still tied at 10-10. The two teams continued to trade punts through most of the fourth quarter until Iowa got the ball at the 25-yard line with 2:32 remaining. There, on third and 10, it was Petras finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 17-yard gain and the Hawkeyes were suddenly in business. Later, it was Petras hitting Tracy on third down once again, this time for a 44-yard gain as Iowa moved the ball down to the 10-yard line with 48 seconds remaining. Going to the Wildcat, Tyler Goodson ran the ball over the right side and bulldozed his way into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown as the Hawkeyes took a 17-10 lead with just 33 seconds left on the clock.

After a touchback, the Wisconsin offense took over at the 25-yard line with 33 seconds on the clock and all three timeouts remaining. A sack by Joe Evans put the Badgers behind the sticks, but Mertz was able to find tight end Jake Ferguson for a big gain on fourth down, moving the ball to midfield. With nothing doing on the next play, Wisconsin was looking at one play remaining from the 49-yard line with just five seconds on the clock. Mertz dropped back, fired deep, and it was caught up by wide receiver Jack Dunn, but short of the goal line as the Hawkeye defense was able to bring him down at the five-yard line.



Final score: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 10. The player of the game was Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who was 14/22 passing for 134 yards and scored one touchdown on the ground for the Hawkeyes.

2020 Results Game #IowaSim20 Result Actual Result Iowa-Purdue Purdue W 34-31 Purdue W 24-20 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 28-25 Northwestern W 21-20 Iowa-Michigan State Iowa W 39-29 Iowa W 49-7 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa W 41-34 Iowa W 35-7 Iowa-Penn State PSU W 34-11 Iowa W 41-21 Iowa-Nebraska Iowa W 37-14 Iowa W 26-20 Iowa-Illinois Iowa W 24-21 Iowa W 35-21 Iowa-Wisconsin Iowa W 17-10