IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Colorado State

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 77-18 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game including 2-1 so far this season and 6-2 last year. ---

With Colorado State winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Hawkeyes received the opening kickoff. The Iowa offense went right to work on the ground with Tyler Goodson quickly moving them into field goal range. Eventually, it was Caleb Shudak coming on for a 45-yard field goal attempt, which was good to give the Hawkeyes an early 3-0 lead. Iowa's defense, led by Zach VanValkenburg with a sack, forced a quick punt from Colorado State on their first possession and a good return by Charlie Jones gave the Hawkeyes good field position. From there, it was quarterback Spencer Petras taking over as he led the Hawkeyes on a seven-play drive that finished with a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Lachey in the corner of the end zone. The PAT from Shudak was good to make the score 10-0 Iowa.

The score remained at 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, which meant it was time for the virtual wave to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Early in the second quarter, Colorado State got on the board with a 46-yard field goal from Cayden Camper to cut Iowa's lead down to 10-3. On Iowa's next possession, the Hawkeyes were quick to answer as Tyler Goodson found running room around the right edge and took it the distance for a 64-yard touchdown. Shudak's PAT was good to make the score Iowa 17, Colorado State 3.

With the Iowa defense holding strong, Colorado State was forced to punt on their next possession, giving the Hawkeyes the ball back at their 17-yard line with 4:11 remaining before halftime. From there, the Hawkeyes were able to work their way into field goal position with Shudak connecting from 32 yards to give Iowa a 20-3 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, it was Colorado State getting on the board first as Iowa's defense continued to bend but not break and on came Cayden Camper for a 47-yard field goal attempt, which was good to cut Iowa's lead down to 20-6. On Iowa's first possession of the second half, the Hawkeyes looked to get the passing game going a little more and had success as Petras found receiver Nico Ragaini for a big gain to put them into the red zone. From there, it was Petras to Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass as Iowa built their lead to 27-6.

The score remained 27-6 at the end of the third quarter as Iowa's defense continued to hold their ground. After a Colorado State punt, the Iowa offense was able to put Caleb Shudak in position for his third field goal attempt of the day and the Council Bluffs native made it 3/3 to give the Hawkeyes a 30-6 lead with 4:41 to play in the fourth quarter.

That would be all she wrote as the Hawkeye defense held on to their lead and the final score was Iowa 30, Colorado State 6. Spencer Petras was named player of the game after completing 21/28 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3 Iowa W 30-7 Iowa-Colorado State Iowa W 30-6