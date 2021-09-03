IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Indiana

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 75-17 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game including 6-2 last season. ---

The Hawkeyes received the opening kickoff, but it was a slow start for both teams on offense in the season opener. The Iowa defense was led by linebacker Seth Benson with a big tackle for loss on Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as he tried to run for a first down on fourth and two at midfield.

With the first quarter coming to a close, the score still stood at 0-0 and it was time for the virtual wave to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

In the second quarter, it was the Iowa offense that found the end zone first as running back Tyler Goodson started having success on the ground and ended up punching it in for the first touchdown of the game. The extra point from Caleb Shudak was good as Iowa took a 7-0 lead.

When Indiana got the ball back, the very first play saw Penix drop back to pass and throw an interception to Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, giving the Hawkeyes the ball right back. From there, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hit wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. on a play action pass to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

On their next possession, the Indiana offense was finally able to put a good drive together, but stalled out in the red zone as the Hawkeye defense continued their bend but not break philosophy. On came kicker Charles Campbell for a 24-yard field goal attempt, which was good to make the score Iowa 14, Indiana 3 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, it was Indiana striking first as they marched downfield on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that finished off with a touchdown run up the middle by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. With the PAT good by Campbell, the score now stood at Iowa 14, Indiana 10.

After both teams exchanged punts, Iowa came out ahead in the field position battle with the Hawkeye offense taking over near midfield. From there, they were able to gain enough yardage for a 42-yard field goal attempt from Caleb Shudak and the kick was good to give Iowa a 17-10 lead near the end of the third quarter.

With the Iowa defense continuing to make life tough for Indiana's offense, the Hawkeyes quickly got the ball back. That is when quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta deep on a seam pass to put Iowa right back in business in the red zone.

From there, running back Tyler Goodson punched it in for his second touchdown of the day. With the extra point good from Caleb Shudak, the score was now Iowa 24, Indiana 10.

After the touchdown, the Iowa defense forced a turn over on downs from Indiana, and it was it time to cue up "In Heaven there is no beer," as the Hawkeyes held on to their 24-10 lead. Running back Tyler Goodson was named player of the game with 19 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and two catches for 21 yards receiving as well. Final score: Iowa 24, Indiana 10.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10

