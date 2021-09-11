IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 76-17 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game including 1-0 so far this season and 6-2 last year. ---

With Lee Corso donning Herky's headgear and picking Iowa to win on the virtual College GameDay show, it was finally time for kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Hawkeyes won the opening toss and elected to receive. The Iowa offense seemed to nearly be in position to put some early points on the board after a Spencer Petras to Tyrone Tracy Jr. completion moved them past midfield, but things stalled out from there. From the 43-yard line, virtual Kirk Ferentz decided to play the field position game early and sent in the punt team, which saw Tory Taylor down the Cyclones at the 13-yard line. Iowa State's first possession saw them slowly, but methodically move the ball downfield converting one key third down after another. With the Cyclones inside the red zone facing another third down, it was Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg that came up big with a sack on quarterback Brock Purdy on the last play of the first quarter with the score still 0-0.

With Iowa State now facing fourth and 17, on came kicker Connor Assalley for a 39-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the second quarter and it was good to give the Cyclones an early 3-0 lead. The ensuing kickoff saw Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martinr take it all the way back to the 43-yard line on the return, but it was still tough sledding for the Hawkeye offense so one came Tory Taylor for another punt. Using the running game with Breece Hall toting the rock, Iowa State quickly worked their way downfield and once again reached the red zone. This time, it was Jack Koerner coming up big for the Hawkeyes as the free safety intercepted Purdy in the end zone for the first turnover of the game.

Just as quickly as Iowa got the ball, they gave it right back however as Spencer Petras tried forcing a ball into tight end Sam LaPorta only to have it picked off by Iowa State's Anthony Johnson Jr. and the Cyclones were right back in business at the 34-yard line. From there, Iowa State's offense was not able to get much going, so on came Assalley for another field goal attempt, this time from 42 yards and it was good to give the Cyclones a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. With Iowa's offense desperately needing someone to make a play, it was running back Tyler Goodson that stepped up on the next possession with a 41-yard run around the left side for the Hawkeyes.

From there however, Iowa ended up turning it over on downs after an incomplete pass from Petras on fourth and five, giving the Cyclones with the ball back with one minute remaining until halftime. Iowa State was content to run the clock out and go into the locker room with a 6-0 halftime lead in a defensive battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

With Iowa State receiving the kickoff to open the second half, it was important for the Hawkeye defense to come out strong, which is exactly what they did with linebacker Seth Benson tackling Breece Hall in the backfield on a third and one and forcing a punt. Taking over at the 36-yard line, Iowa's offense was able to put together a promising drive as they worked their way into the red zone, but then Petras was picked off by Greg Eisworth II in the end zone on a pass intended for tight end Sam La Porta.

Once again called on to put out the fire, the Iowa defense was able to force a quick punt from Iowa State, which Charlie Jones returned all the way back to the 36-yard line. As the third quarter came to a close, the Hawkeyes were still looking for their first points of the game with Iowa State holding onto a 6-0 lead. With still not much clicking for the Iowa offense, it was kicker Caleb Shudak finally getting Iowa on the scoreboard as his field goal was good to cut Iowa State's lead down to 6-3.

Iowa State's offense was quick to answer however as the Cyclones immediately moved the ball downfield and then quarterback Brock Purdy found wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. The PAT was good to make the score Iowa State 13, Iowa 3 with just five minutes remaining.

With the Hawkeyes needing two scores, Iowa's offense was in hurry-up mode and initially found some success, making it to midfield, but then Petras threw his third interception of the game, this time to Jaquan Amos, as once again he tried to force a ball to tight end Sam LaPorta.

With the Iowa State offense taking over with just 2:37 on the clock, Iowa's defense loaded up against the run and was able to force a quick three and out after using their timeouts. After a short punt, the Hawkeyes got the ball back at the 38-yard line with 1:41 to play. From there, Petras was able to find wide receiver Nico Ragaini in the middle of the field for a nice gain with the Cyclones tackling him at the two-yard line.

Then, it was finally Iowa's first touchdown of the day as Petras found LaPorta in the end zone for a two-yard score. The PAT from Shudak was good to make the score now Iowa State 13, Iowa 10 with just 1:16 to play.

With no timeouts remaining, the Hawkeyes were forced to try an onside kick, which Shudak was able to bounce off an Iowa State player, but the Cyclones recovered the loose ball and that about did it basically. From there, Iowa State was able to run out the clock. Final score: Iowa State 13, Iowa 10. Iowa State's Greg Eisworth II was named player of the game with five tackles and one key interception in the end zone.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10