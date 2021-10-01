IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Maryland

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 78-18 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game including 3-1 so far this season and 6-2 last year. ---

With Iowa winning the toss and electing to receive, it was the Hawkeye offense out on the field first. Quarterback Spencer Petras started out hot, completing his first three passes, but ultimately Iowa's drive stalled out near midfield. That is where Kirk Ferentz decided to play the field position game early and on came punter Tory Taylor, who able to pin the Terps inside their own 10-yard line. After Iowa's defense forced a Maryland punt, the Hawkeye offense came out with good field position and started to get things moving as the first quarter quickly came to a close with the score still knotted at 0-0. Early in the second quarter, the Hawkeyes were able to get close enough for a long field goal attempt from Caleb Shudak, who connected from 50 yards to give Iowa an 3-0 lead.

After a touchback, Maryland's offense wasted no time in answering as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found wide receiver Rakim Jarrett down the left sideline and he was off to the races for a 75-yard touchdown. The PAT from Joseph Petrino was good and just like that, suddenly Maryland had a 7-3 lead.

The Hawkeye offense was not able to get much going on their next possession, as they went three and out and on came punter Tory Taylor, who booted it 53 yards with no return. Iowa's defense showed no ill effects from giving up a big play last time out as they forced a quick Maryland punt, giving the ball right back to the Hawkeyes. Fooling Iowa with a zone blitz, Maryland's defense got pressure on Petras and as he hurried to the ball away he threw it right into the hands of defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite, who made the interception at the 40-yard line. The Iowa defense came on to put out the fire, which is exactly what they were able to do, forcing a quick three and out. With just two minutes remaining until halftime, Iowa's offense hoped to get into position to put some more points on the board, but Maryland's defense had other ideas. As Petras dropped back to pass, it was cornerback Tarheeb Still stepping in front of the route with an interception and returning it 59 yards for a touchdown to give the Terps a 14-3 lead.

When Iowa got the ball back, Petras was able to find tight end Sam LaPorta for a 33-yard gain, but a big hit by defensive back Jordan Mosley forced a fumble, which was recovered by Maryland's Nick Cross. After turning the ball over three times, Iowa headed into the locker room at halftime down 14-3 to Maryland.

With Maryland getting the ball to open the third quarter, it was the Iowa defense that was going to have to come up with a big play and boy that is exactly what they did. As Tagovailoa dropped back to pass, it was Dane Belton jumping the route, intercepting the ball and returning it 22 yards for a quick Hawkeye touchdown. The PAT from Shudak was good as Iowa cut the lead down to 14-10.

The big play from Belton definitely got the Iowa defense going as they forced a quick three and out from Maryland on the very next possession. With the Hawkeyes taking over at the 36-yard line, Petras wasted no time in providing a spark as he looked deep and found Tyrone Tracy Jr. wide open for a 64-yard touchdown. With the PAT good from Shudak, Iowa now had the lead at 17-14 with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Maryland's offense was able to settle down on their next possession and move the ball downfield. Eventually, the Terps faced a fourth down at the 31-yard line and on came Petrino for a 48-yard field goal attempt. The kick had plenty of distance, but went doinked off the left upright and was no good. Iowa's offense again came out and moved the ball with ease as Petras found wide receiver Charlie Jones for a big gain to put the Hawkeyes in the red zone. From there, it was Petras to LaPorta for the touchdown as the Hawkeyes took a 24-14 lead after scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.

The two teams traded punts as the score remained 24-14 going into the fourth quarter. Eventually, Iowa came out ahead in the field position game thanks to Tory Taylor and took over at their own 45-yard line with 5:38 left to play as they looked to close this one out. Calling Tyler Goodson's number five straight times, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz saw his run game come to life as Goodson punched it in for a touchdown to make the score Iowa 31, Maryland 14 with just 2:59 left to play.

With just 29 yards from his offense in the second half, Mike Locksley decided he had seen enough and decided to make a change at quarterback, benching Taulia Tagovailoa in favor of backup Reece Udinski. Once the Hawkeyes sacked Udinski on third down, the white flag officially came out as Maryland punted the ball away trailing 31-14 late in the fourth quarter. Just for good measure, the Iowa offense decided to get Ivory Kelly-Martin involved and he punched it in for a late touchdown to make the score Iowa 38, Maryland 14 with just 26 seconds remaining.

That would be the final as the Hawkeyes scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to beat Maryland 38-14. Running back Tyler Goodson was named player of the game after rushing for 143 yards and one touchdown. Final score Iowa 38, Maryland 14.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3 Iowa W 30-7 Iowa-Colorado State Iowa W 30-6 Iowa W 24-14 Iowa-Maryland Iowa W 38-14