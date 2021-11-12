IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 81-19 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game. ---

With Iowa receiving the opening kickoff, it was virtual Alex Padilla on the field right away making his first start at quarterback. Using the run game, the Hawkeyes were able to effectively move the ball downfield on their opening drive including a big 29-yard gain by Tyler Goodson to get inside Gopher territory. From there, Goodson moved Iowa into the red zone and then into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. With the PAT from Caleb Shudak, the Hawkeyes took a 7-0 lead over Minnesota with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter.

On Minnesota's first offensive possession, the Gophers were able to get one first down but then had to punt the ball right back to Iowa who got a 22-yard return from Charlie Jones to give them the ball near midfield. Now going to the passing game more, Padilla first hit wide receive Keagan Johnson for a big gain over the middle to reach the red zone and then found fullback Monte Pottebaum for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

That is where the score remained at the end of the first quarter with the Hawkeyes holding on to a 14-0 lead over Minnesota as it was time for a virtual wave to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

With Minnesota looking to get something going offensively early in the second quarter, Tanner Morgan dropped back to pass looking for tight end Ko Kieft, but Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell was able to cut underneath the route and pick it off for an Iowa interception.

Iowa's offense was not able to take advantage of the turnover by the defense as they were forced to punt, but Tory Taylor was able to flip the field and then some as his 58-yard punt rolled out of bounds at the three-yard line. Narrowly avoiding a safety on a couple run plays out of their own end zone, Minnesota went three and out. Following the punt, the Hawkeyes got the ball back at the Gophers' 42-yard line. From there, the Iowa offense was able to work its way into field goal range and Shudak came on to attempt a 29-yard field goal, which was good to give the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead. On Minnesota's next possession, the Gophers were able to advance the ball past midfield, but then decided to go for it on a fourth and two with 1:17 remaining and came up short giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes, who were happy to go into the locker room for halftime with a 17-0 lead.

With Minnesota set to receive the kickoff to start the second half, the Gophers were hoping to finally get some points on the board, but Iowa's defense had other ideas. After Minnesota was able to move the ball to midfield, Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather was able to slip underneath a screen pass to the running back, grab the interception and return it 46 yards for a Hawkeye touchdown. With the PAT from Shudak, the score was suddenly Iowa 24, Minnesota 0 early in the third quarter.

Minnesota's next offensive possession was ruined by a Noah Shannon sack as the Hawkeye defensive tackle was able to spin out of a double team and take down quarterback Tanner Morgan for a big loss as the Gophers went three and out. The Iowa offense was able to take advantage of some good field position and work their way into field goal range again as Shudak came on for a 31-yard attempt, which was good to give the Hawkeyes a commanding 27-0 lead.

The score remained Iowa 27, Minnesota 0 heading into the fourth quarter. Early in the fourth, Minnesota's offense was able to put together their best drive of the day, working their way all the way down to the red zone. As Iowa's defensive continued to bend but not break, the Gophers faced a fourth down and Morgan looked for wide receiver Daniel Jackson at the goal line only to see Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell break up the pass and end the scoring threat and any hopes of a late comeback.

In fact, that would be the last scoring threat of the day as the Hawkeyes were able to hold on to their 27-0 lead all the way until the end. Running back Tyler Goodson was named player of the game with 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown and Alex Padilla helped carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy off the field after winning in his first start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes. Final score: Iowa 27, Minnesota 0.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3 Iowa W 30-7 Iowa-Colorado State Iowa W 30-6 Iowa W 24-14 Iowa-Maryland Iowa W 38-14 Iowa W 51-14 Iowa-Penn State Iowa W 27-13 Iowa W 23-20 Iowa-Purdue -------------- Purdue W 24-7 Iowa-Wisconsin Iowa W 16-13 Wisconsin W 27-7 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 17-6 Iowa W 17-12 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa W 27-0