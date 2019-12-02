Accepting an opportunity to walk-on with the University of Iowa allowed Southeast Polk wide receiver Isaiah Wagner to focus his entire attention on excelling during the course of the high school football season.

“I think my senior season went well," said Wagner. "I have improved as a player and my leadership has improved a lot. We didn't have the season we wanted after losing in the first round to Ankeny, but I feel like I did all I could do to try to help the team.”

Wagner, who caught 26 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns, came away happy with what he was able to show throughout 2019.

“I think I played really well," Wagner said. "I was able to play both sides of the ball and make an impact on special teams.”

Playing multiple sports going forward is the focus for Wagner heading into the winter and spring.

“I am going to run track, and right now I am running scout team for the basketball team.”

Wagner has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City throughout the fall.

“(I visited) three times," he said. "I was at the Penn State game, Minnesota game, and this past game against Illinois.”

Two of the trips were ones that stood out to Wagner.

“I enjoyed the Minnesota game and the Penn State game the most," said Wagner. "Just seeing the team I committed to competing well against some of the best teams in college football is really good to see. It gets me excited to know that I could compete and be able to win against some of those schools."

Wagner came away from his most recent trip against Illinois thrilled with his future teammates.

“It was good," Wagner said. "I got to meet more of the recruits that committed, and I got time to talk to Coach Copeland about how my season went and everything.”

There is frequent contact between Wagner and the staff of the Hawkeyes.

“I talk to Coach Niemann and Coach Copeland the most," he said. "I think I have pretty good relationships with both. I talk to Coach Niemann weekly and Coach Copeland about every other week.”

Wagner likes the makeup of Iowa recruiting in the Class of 2020.

“I feel good about us," said Wagner. "We are all excited and ready to get to work and win.”

Iowa City will be where Wagner teams back up with running back Gavin Williams. Williams left Southeast Polk for Dowling over the off-season, but has stayed in contact.

“Yes, I talk to him outside of school," Wagner said. "Me and him are good. He did what was best for him and there are no hard feelings. We are teammates and we've got to be on the same page.”

Wagner's younger teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, holds a scholarship from Iowa and has been receiving the recruiting pitch from him.

“I think he feels pretty good about it, "he said. "I have given him my point on it and how everyone gets the same opportunities at Iowa. He could make a big impact.”

An official visit is something that Wagner plans to get to and is working on scheduling it.

“Hopefully sometime in December or January," said Wagner. "Me and Coach Niemann are still working out the details on that.”