Southeast Polk wide receiver Isaiah Wagner has loved the support from the coaches at the University of Iowa and that led to his decision to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity with the team.

“They have a lot of faith in me and know that I still have room to grow and continue to improve and know that I have the potential to be great," said Wagner." They were also willing to take the shot knowing that my junior year was not the best.”

Wagner mentioned that this opportunity has been on the table for quite some time.

“Coach Niemann did and it was around the end of June, early July.”

A final decision is something that Wagner has been strongly considering as of late and he knows it will take some pressure off of him.

“I've known that I wanted to commit to Iowa for a while, but now seemed like a good time so I could relax and focus on the rest of my season with me team and get the decision off my chest.”

Wagner likes all of the interactions he has had with the staff in Iowa City.

“I feel good about the coaches," Wagner said. "I think they all have high hopes for me and the faith that I can perform at the next level.”

The Hawkeye coaches were thrilled for the good news that Wagner would be joining them in Iowa City next fall.

“They're happy for me to be there and be able to work with them and they know that I will give it 110% because they know that I want to be great.”

Wagner is being looked at now for one position, but time will tell what doors could open with his size currently at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds.

“They know I have a good frame and I could potentially play tight end or even somewhere on defense, but as of right now, wide receiver.”

The Iowa program is one that Wagner believes can help him continue to take steps towards his full potential.

“I feel pretty good about them," he said. "I feel that they could get me to an elite level, and I could get an opportunity to compete at the best level.”

Wagner had three other colleges in the picture as well before he decided on the Hawkeyes.

“I was considering Drake, South Dakota, and Minnesota State.”