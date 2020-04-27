Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier junior four star ranked offensive tackle recruit David Davidkov (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) made his college decision last night and gave the University of Iowa his verbal commitment. Davidkov discusses his decision here.

"Ever since my sophomore year I've built up an amazing relationship with the Iowa staff," Davidkov said. "Iowa has always felt like home to me and they really have been my favorite school and it's the right place for me. I decided over the last few days I was really to make my decision so I committed to Iowa."

Davidkov, who admitted that his final favorite schools list came down to the Hawkeyes along with Michigan and Ohio State discussed what set Iowa apart.

"Iowa just feels like the right place for me. I feel that I can relate really well with the players and the students at Iowa. The players at Iowa are humble and hard working and I just could not pass up such an amazing opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes. The coaches at Iowa can develop my potential to the best of my ability and Iowa has such a great tradition of developing great offensive linemen. I also know I'll get a great education at Iowa and everything just feels right to me about my decision."

Davidkov looked harder at both Michigan and Ohio State but in the end kept coming back to Iowa.

"I started to look harder at both Michigan and Ohio State and they also have great coaches and great programs. I just felt that Iowa was my school for the last 5 months or so and I didn't want to keep wasting their time. I appreciated those schools and those coaches recruiting me. I called up the coaches at both schools and let them know about my decision to Iowa. Those ended up being very hard calls to make because I built up good relationships with those coaches, but I felt I owed them that phone call to them."

Davidkov is also thrilled to have his college decision completed.

""I'm very happy and excited to have made my decision now. I was ready. The hardest part for me in this process was having to deal with all of the phone calls and text. Also having to call up the other college coaches and telling them my decision was hard. In the end I just feel happy and very confident in my decision."

David Davidkov is verbally committed to Iowa.

