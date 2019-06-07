Solon wide receiver Jace Andregg performed well at Iowa camp on Sunday and continues to be a player the staff is following going forward.

“I just talked to Coach Copeland and Coach Ferentz and they said that they would keep in contact as the summer goes on," said Andregg. "Maybe I’ll come back to another camp if my schedule works out.”

Andregg left the camp enjoying his time in Iowa City.

“It went pretty well," Andregg said. "It was good to see the coaches again.”

There was one portion of the day that Andregg felt he had the most fun with.

“I would say the 1 on 1's," he said. "Those are always the most fun because I'm able to go against some good competition and it's always good energy between everyone.”‬‬

Andregg was able to learn some different things from Coach Copeland along the way.

“He gave me some good pointers on some of the routes they run at Iowa while practicing," said Andregg. "He also told me about some different releases.”

The Iowa football team is one that Andregg continues to have a great deal of respect for.

“Their program is very nice, and the coaches are all pretty cool," Andregg said. "It's overall a solid school.”

Andregg is working on getting back to Iowa City later this month for another camp but has a wide range of others scheduled at this point.

“I am going to Iowa State on the 8th, SDSU on the 10th, NIU on the 14th, and the Opening finals from June 30th through July 3rd," he said. "I am still figuring out about going to Kansas State and Minnesota.”

Four colleges were mentioned by Andregg as the ones recruiting him the hardest as of late.

“SDSU, UNI, Iowa, and NDSU.”

Andregg knows what he wants to improve on this summer when he's not on the camp trail.

“I have just been working a lot on improving my route running and coming out of break quicker.”