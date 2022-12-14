IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). With the AFCA announcement, Campbell earns unanimous consensus All-America status.

Campbell is the 13th Iowa player to earn unanimous honors and the Hawkeye football program has a unanimous selection for the third straight season (DL Daviyon Nixon, 2020, OL Tyler Linderbaum, 2021).

Iowa is the only program in the nation to have a consensus All-American in each of the last four years. Overall, Iowa has six consensus All-America selections in the last six seasons (K Keith Duncan, 2019; LB Josey Jewell, 2017; DB Joshua Jackson, 2017).

Campbell is the 29th Hawkeye to earn consensus All-America status, while two of those players (OL Calvin Jones and LB Larry Station) earned the distinction in two separate seasons. Iowa football has a consensus All-American in four straight seasons for the first time in program history.

Campbell was previously named a first-team All-America selection by Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press and Sporting News.

Along with the consensus All-America status, Campbell earned individual honors with two national awards last week. On Tuesday, Campbell was presented the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation before being presented the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation on Thursday.

Campbell was previously named the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season. He was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Rotary Lombardi awards.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) has led Iowa’s defense all season. He has totaled 118 tackles, which are second in the Big Ten and tied for 13th nationally. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native also recorded two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble, along with 3.5 tackles for loss. He has 295 career tackles to rank 19th in program history.

Iowa (7-5, 5-4) will face Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Nashville (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). The Hawkeyes earned their 20th bowl invite over the past 24 seasons under Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz.