Jack Campbell named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office on Monday.

Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West divisions.

Campbell (6-5, 246 pounds) was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career-best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (Defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain.

Campbell has also been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, as well as earning preseason first-team All-America accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, and Sporting News.

The Hawkeyes have had nine players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List in the last nine seasons. They include Campbell (2022), center Tyler Linderbaum (2021), defensive end AJ Epenesa (2019), tight end Noah Fant (2018), linebacker Josey Jewell (2017), quarterback C.J. Beathard (2016), defensive back Desmond King (2016), defensive end Drew Ott (2015), and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff (2014). Linderbaum, Epenesa, Fant, Jewell, Beathard, King, and Scherff were selected in the NFL Draft after making the list.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference home games, each featuring a different start time. The season-opener, Sept. 3, against South Dakota State is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will follow on Sept. 10, with a 3 p.m. start time. Iowa’s final nonconference contest is an evening contest against Nevada beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2022 football tickets, including general public and UI faculty/staff, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. UI student season tickets are sold out. Iowa games against Iowa State, Nevada, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin are completely sold out. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS and ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets.

All tickets to 2022 home games will be mobile. Fans may access tickets via the Hawkeye Sports App, a link via email, or account login at hawkeyesports.com/myaccount. These tickets are optimized for display on your smartphone device and should not be printed. Fans can review additional information on mobile tickets by visiting hawkeyesports.com/mobiletickets.

The Hawkeye Sports app helps manage, purchase, download, transfer and scan tickets and parking. The app is located at hawkeyesports.com/mobileapp/.

EAST

Blake Corum, RB, MICH

Jayden Reed, WR, MSU

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU

C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

WEST

Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA

Peter Skoronski, OT, NU

Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR

Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS