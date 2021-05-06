 Jack Dotzler excited about Iowa Hawkeyes offer
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 21:45:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Dotzler excited about Iowa offer

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Jack Dotzler received an offer from Iowa this week.
Class of 2022 offensive tackle Jack Dotzler received an offer from Iowa this week.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Growing up in Waunakee, Wisconsin, just up the road from Madison, Jack Dotzler has always been a Hawkeye fan. That is due in large part to his parents, Jeff and Katie Dotzler, who are both University of Iowa graduates, and some other family ties as well.

"There is a pretty deep connection to Iowa," said Jeff Dotzler. "I grew up in Harlan and my wife went to high school at Regis in Cedar Rapids. We met at and are both alums of UI. Jack's older sister is a freshman and many other family members are current students or alumni."

"Jack has been wearing the Tigerhawk to school in Badger country since Kindergarten."

That is what made Wednesday night's Zoom call with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz so special as the Hawkeyes officially extended a scholarship offer to Dotzler, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive tackle in the Class of 2022.

"My family and I were very excited and shocked to be honest," said Jack Dotzler.

"It was definitely a dream come true for me because almost my entire family attended the University of Iowa and I grew up a diehard Hawkeye fan," Dotzler said.

Going to Hawkeye football and basketball games as a family growing up, Dotzler has paid close attention to Iowa's program and their player development, especially at the offensive line position where his favorite players are Tristan Wirfs and Brandon Scherff.

"Obviously I was very impressed with the coaching staff and the dominant offensive line tradition that they have," said Dotzler. "They have produced some absolute monsters at tackle."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 10 for Dotzler as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Purdue, Arizona State, Harvard, Dartmouth, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State on his list. With the recruiting calendar about to to finally open up again in June, right now the plan is to wait and see some schools in person before making any decisions.

"I think June visits are the next step," Dotzler said.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCBDb2FjaCBGZXJlbnR6LCBJ IGFtIHNvIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBV bml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIElvd2EhISBEcmVhbXMgdG8gcmVhbGl0eSEhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCYXJuZXNJT1dBP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCYXJuZXR0X09MP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJhcm5ldHRfT0w8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Td2FybTIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3dhcm0yMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSGF3a3M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hhd2tzPC9hPiDwn5Kb8J+W pPCfkKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0g0RFZEU3ViVTciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9INERWRFN1YlU3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphY2sgRG90 emxlciAoQGphY2tfZG90emxlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qYWNrX2RvdHpsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTAxNDkyNDM2NTkzMjk1NDE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

See highlights from Dotzler's spring season at Waunakee High School in the video below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2phY2stZG90emxlci1leGNpdGVkLWFib3V0LWlvd2Etb2ZmZXIiCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGaW93YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmphY2stZG90emxlci1leGNp dGVkLWFib3V0LWlvd2Etb2ZmZXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=