Growing up in Waunakee, Wisconsin, just up the road from Madison, Jack Dotzler has always been a Hawkeye fan. That is due in large part to his parents, Jeff and Katie Dotzler, who are both University of Iowa graduates, and some other family ties as well.

"There is a pretty deep connection to Iowa," said Jeff Dotzler. "I grew up in Harlan and my wife went to high school at Regis in Cedar Rapids. We met at and are both alums of UI. Jack's older sister is a freshman and many other family members are current students or alumni."

"Jack has been wearing the Tigerhawk to school in Badger country since Kindergarten."

That is what made Wednesday night's Zoom call with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz so special as the Hawkeyes officially extended a scholarship offer to Dotzler, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive tackle in the Class of 2022.

"My family and I were very excited and shocked to be honest," said Jack Dotzler.

"It was definitely a dream come true for me because almost my entire family attended the University of Iowa and I grew up a diehard Hawkeye fan," Dotzler said.

Going to Hawkeye football and basketball games as a family growing up, Dotzler has paid close attention to Iowa's program and their player development, especially at the offensive line position where his favorite players are Tristan Wirfs and Brandon Scherff.

"Obviously I was very impressed with the coaching staff and the dominant offensive line tradition that they have," said Dotzler. "They have produced some absolute monsters at tackle."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 10 for Dotzler as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Purdue, Arizona State, Harvard, Dartmouth, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State on his list. With the recruiting calendar about to to finally open up again in June, right now the plan is to wait and see some schools in person before making any decisions.

"I think June visits are the next step," Dotzler said.