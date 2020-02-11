Ankeny Centennial defensive lineman Jackie Wells is another Class of 2021 in-state prospect who has visited Iowa City and continues to hear from their coaches.

“Iowa, Kansas State, South Dakota State, and Iowa State are the colleges that have made contact with me so far.”

The Hawkeyes were mentioned by Wells as the program that has has garnered more attention for.

“Iowa has been contacting me the most out of all the others.”

Wells, who compiled 22.5 stops, five tackles for loss, and three sacks as a junior, was on campus at Iowa early in the fall for a game day trip.

“‪‬It was at the beginning of this past season for their game on September 28 against Middle Tennessee," said Wells. "It was a great experience to meet all the coach and I had a great time.”

There were a few different things that Wells considered as his highlights of that visit.

“Being in the game day atmosphere and experiencing what it's like on game day for college players.”

Wells has nothing but great things to say about the University of Iowa as a whole.

“It's an awesome program," Wells said. "The coaches are great and the facility itself is amazing.”

One Hawkeye staff member has continued to keep in touch with Wells as of late.

“Jay Niemann and I have talked on the phone and he has come to my school where we talked for a while," he said. "We are working out a time for him to come up and watch me wrestle.”

Wells mentioned his time with Coach Niemann at the school allowed them to continue getting to know one another.

“It was a good talk," said Wells. "We talked about how off-season lifting was going and how the wrestling season has been so far.”

Two other colleges have seen Wells in action during workouts as well.

“Last year during morning lifting, South Dakota State and Iowa State both came.”

Wells mentioned the one school that he has kept a close eye on since he was younger.

“Iowa has been my favorite so far.”