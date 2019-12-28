There were high expectations for Alaric Jackson heading into his redshirt junior season. Then an injury in the first game of the year set him back. Eventually the big offensive tackle made it back, but as he admitted after Iowa's win in the Holiday Bowl, he was never more than 70% and with that in mind, he would be coming back for his senior year. Jackson discusses the win over USC, the play of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and how his health this year led to his decision to return for one more year with the Hawkeyes.

