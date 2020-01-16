The versatility of Dowling Catholic athlete Jackson Filer has helped him garner college interest and that includes hearing from the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa, Iowa State, and Western Illinois are talking. Bemidji State, Quincy, and Iowa Western offered before the holidays.”

Filer, who had 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks for the Class 4A champions, has deep connections to the University of Iowa.

“The Iowa program is great and shows how hard work pays off. I have spent my entire life a Hawk fan," said Filer. "I would be a legacy Hawk if I get the opportunity. My dad, Rodney Filer, played fullback for the Hawks from 93-97. He blocked for Sedrick Shaw and Tavian Banks. He also played in the NFL. As far as player development, there is no better school. With me being a first-year starter and a year younger than most, I have a lot of growth and development coming. I think I could maximize my potential at Iowa.”

Having a father who played college football in Iowa City makes it extremely special for Filer.

“It would be great to follow my dad’s footsteps and be a Hawkeye," Filer said. "His time at Iowa set him up for the rest of his life. Besides a great education, he still has close connections to a lot of his Hawkeye teammates. I would like to build those types of relationships.”

Filer has remained in contact with the Hawkeyes and was able to see the team up close during the fall.

“I have talked with Coach Niemann," he said. "I have also been invited to game day visits but only made the Iowa vs. Minnesota game. I could help at a couple positions, so depending on who they sign, I could be an option.”

A preferred walk-on opportunity with the University of Iowa is something that Filer would take a long look at.

“I would weigh all my options," said Filer. "If I had a full ride D1 scholarship, I wouldn’t pass on it if it was a good situation. I would love to be a Hawkeye, but I get to choose my journey and will go where Is best for me.”

Filer has a number of other schools he will be touching base with before a final decision.

“I have offers from Benedictine, Iowa Western, Bemidji State, and Quincy," Filer said. "I received a preferred walk-on offer from ISU. I received a message from Nebraska about a possible preferred walk-on. I am waiting to hear from Iowa and Western Illinois.”