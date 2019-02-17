Jackson Ritter walking on at Iowa
Illinois wide receiver Jackson Ritter is walking on at Iowa. For the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Ritter, who attends Lincoln-Way East High School, the decision came down to family, which is what led him to the University of Iowa.
"My mother played volleyball at Iowa (1988-91) so there is a strong sense of family there," said Ritter. "I can’t wait to add to the school's tradition and culture."
In addition to Iowa, Ritter considered opportunities at Illinois, Colorado, Miami, Valparaiso, and Yale.
Committed #SWARM19 ⚫️🐤 pic.twitter.com/IU8fF087wV— Ritter (@JacksonRitter2) February 18, 2019
See highlights from Ritter's senior season at Lincoln-Way East in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Jackson Ritter - 6-foot-4, 190-pound WR from Frankford, IL (Lincoln-Way East)
Thomas Hartlieb - 5-foot-10, 185-pound DB from Madison, WI (Edgewood)
Nolan Donald - 5-foot-9, 187-pound RB from Morton, IL (Morton)
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)