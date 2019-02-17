Illinois wide receiver Jackson Ritter is walking on at Iowa. For the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Ritter, who attends Lincoln-Way East High School, the decision came down to family, which is what led him to the University of Iowa.

"My mother played volleyball at Iowa (1988-91) so there is a strong sense of family there," said Ritter. "I can’t wait to add to the school's tradition and culture."

In addition to Iowa, Ritter considered opportunities at Illinois, Colorado, Miami, Valparaiso, and Yale.