Des Moines Christian athlete Jackson Waring and the Iowa staff continue to stay in contact and this playmaker was on campus in Iowa City last Saturday.

“It was great," said Waring. "The energy and experience never gets old and never disappoints. The facilities are top notch and the coaching staff is made up of quality men.”

Waring spoke mainly with two of the Hawkeye coaches as they continue to want to view his senior tape.

“Coach Wallace and Coach Niemann," Waring said. "It was good seeing them. We caught up and talked about the game this past Friday and making sure I get my film up so they can evaluate further.”

Like many other recruits, Waring came away impressed with one portion of the trip.

“Watching the pregame warmups," he said. "The atmosphere and energy in Kinnick is always a great experience.”

Waring was ready to play when the crowd and players were picking up the intensity during pregame.

“Just an environment that makes you want to put the pads on yourself and go play," said Waring. "It's hype and a contagious environment.”

The game itself was something that Waring left pleased with overall.

“It was a good experience and is always fun to watch the Hawkeyes play.”

Waring is working out a visit schedule for the rest of the fall and has two places that he hopes to get to.

“None so far, but I do plan on going to Western Illinois and Illinois State.”

Iowa is a school that continues to mean a lot to Waring as a whole.

“It's a solid program that has your best interest in mind," Waring said. "The coaches are the reason the program is successful. Overall, it is a good program to want to play for.”