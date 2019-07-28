Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell grew up dreaming of playing football at the University of Iowa and took one step closer today when he committed to the Hawkeyes while on a visit. Afterwards, we caught up with the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Harrell to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.

Q: For you, what made Iowa the college you committed to today?

HARRELL: Liking the coaches and also liking the program.‪

Q: How important were the coaches in your decision and which ones have you bonded with most so far?

HARRELL: Having a good relationship was very important. I am close with all of the coaches, but the two most are Coach Wallace and Coach Niemann.‪

Q: How would you describe Coach Wallace and Niemann as people?

HARRELL: Coach Niemann is very nice and has been since the day I meet him. Coach Wallace is very nice too while being straight to the point.

‪Q: When had you decided you wanted to commit to Iowa?

HARRELL: I planned on committing before the trip but wanted to give the verbal in person.‪

Q: Which coach or coaches did you commit to and what was their reaction?

HARRELL: I was pulled into Coach Ferentz's office to talk and catch up with him. It was a perfect opportunity to give him the news and he was shocked. Later on, I told Coach Wallace and Niemann. They were also caught off guard.

‪Q: Were you nervous in telling him or was it actually a weight off your shoulders?

HARRELL: It was a weight off my shoulders.‪

Q: How much did growing up an Iowa fan factor into your decision?

HARRELL: It did play a role in my decision while also still visiting played the biggest.‪

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa football program?

HARRELL: It's ran very well, and they know what they are doing to have the best program possible.‪Q: What was the hardest part about recruiting?

HARRELL: There was nothing that was hard. I just enjoyed the process.‪

Q: How was the bonding process with the other recruits on the trip?

HARRELL: It was fun talking and getting to know the other recruits.‪

Q: Which recruits did you hang out with most?

HARRELL: I talked a little with Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker, but I mostly ran around with Brody Brecht and Zach Twedt.‪

Q: How are those bonds with potential future teammates?

HARRELL: It is good to get to know my future teammates.

Q: Were you trying to recruit any others to join you in committing today?

HARRELL: I was in Brody and Zach's ear a little bit.‪

Q: What was their response?

HARRELL: They are definitely considering it and like it in Iowa City.‪

Q: When do you plan on getting back to Iowa City?

HARRELL: I don't know for sure, but hopefully the home opener.‪

Q: How do you feel your high school team will do this fall?

HARRELL: We will have a good team and a pretty good year.

‪Q: Are you playing any offense this season?

HARRELL: Yes, I will play a little running back.