Harrell discusses commitment to Iowa
Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell grew up dreaming of playing football at the University of Iowa and took one step closer today when he committed to the Hawkeyes while on a visit. Afterwards, we caught up with the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Harrell to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.
Q: For you, what made Iowa the college you committed to today?
HARRELL: Liking the coaches and also liking the program.
Q: How important were the coaches in your decision and which ones have you bonded with most so far?
HARRELL: Having a good relationship was very important. I am close with all of the coaches, but the two most are Coach Wallace and Coach Niemann.
Q: How would you describe Coach Wallace and Niemann as people?
HARRELL: Coach Niemann is very nice and has been since the day I meet him. Coach Wallace is very nice too while being straight to the point.
Q: When had you decided you wanted to commit to Iowa?
HARRELL: I planned on committing before the trip but wanted to give the verbal in person.
Q: Which coach or coaches did you commit to and what was their reaction?
HARRELL: I was pulled into Coach Ferentz's office to talk and catch up with him. It was a perfect opportunity to give him the news and he was shocked. Later on, I told Coach Wallace and Niemann. They were also caught off guard.
Q: Were you nervous in telling him or was it actually a weight off your shoulders?
HARRELL: It was a weight off my shoulders.
Q: How much did growing up an Iowa fan factor into your decision?
HARRELL: It did play a role in my decision while also still visiting played the biggest.
Q: How do you feel about the Iowa football program?
HARRELL: It's ran very well, and they know what they are doing to have the best program possible.Q: What was the hardest part about recruiting?
HARRELL: There was nothing that was hard. I just enjoyed the process.
Q: How was the bonding process with the other recruits on the trip?
HARRELL: It was fun talking and getting to know the other recruits.
Q: Which recruits did you hang out with most?
HARRELL: I talked a little with Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker, but I mostly ran around with Brody Brecht and Zach Twedt.
Q: How are those bonds with potential future teammates?
HARRELL: It is good to get to know my future teammates.
Q: Were you trying to recruit any others to join you in committing today?
HARRELL: I was in Brody and Zach's ear a little bit.
Q: What was their response?
HARRELL: They are definitely considering it and like it in Iowa City.
Q: When do you plan on getting back to Iowa City?
HARRELL: I don't know for sure, but hopefully the home opener.
Q: How do you feel your high school team will do this fall?
HARRELL: We will have a good team and a pretty good year.
Q: Are you playing any offense this season?
HARRELL: Yes, I will play a little running back.
I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa.— Jaden Harrell (@jadenhH11) July 28, 2019
I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family that have helped me get to where I am!!@CoachSWallace @Coach_Niemann @HawkeyeFootball 🐤 #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/AET6jg0GQU
In addition to Iowa, Harrell held a scholarship offer from Nebraska and received interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Notre Dame, among others.
Overall, Harrell is commitment No. 3 for the Hawkeyes in 2021 as he joins offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Connor Colby in Iowa's recruiting class.
As a sophomore, Harrell had 98 tackles and 8 TFL for Urbandale last fall.
See highlights from Harrell's sophomore year in the video below.