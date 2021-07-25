Jagusah enjoys trip to Iowa City

In his previous visits to Iowa City, it’s been a whole lot of individual attention for Charles Jagusah. The 2023 defensive line target made his way back to visit the Hawkeyes on Sunday and this time it included several other top prospects from the 2023 and 2024 classes.

“It was a fun visit,” Jagusah said. “It was nice to get back to Iowa and be around some of the other guys that were there today for the visit.”

The 6-foot-6 and 285 pound lineman said he saw a few other prospects that he has gotten to know a bit on visits to other schools.

This visit was much different than his previous trip to Iowa City on another front and that was interactions with more of the other coaches and current Hawkeye players.

“It was nice to be around the rest of the coaching staff and the other recruits that I have gotten to know. We also got to listen to the current players on a player panel and heard what they had to say about the program.”

During the player panel, the Iowa players said a few things that stuck with the 2023 prospect in a good way.

“They told us that Iowa was the place to do because they are different in terms of attitude and work ethic and that stuck with me.”

Jagusah said he plans to be at a some Iowa game this fall for unofficial visits.

This will be a busy week for Jagusah as college programs try to get prospects on campus one more time before the start of fall camp. He said he plans to head to Iowa State on Monday and also has visits to Illinois and Missouri later in the week.