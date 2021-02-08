HawkeyeReport - Jahsiah Galvan picking up interest

West Liberty defensive back Jahsiah Galvan put together an all state junior campaign and colleges have continued to add to his scholarship list.

“I have offers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and UNI.”

Galvan mentioned some of the other programs that continue to evaluate his progress.

“I have been hearing from North Dakota State, Iowa some, Iowa State, NIU, and Princeton.”

The Hawkeyes have touched base with Galvan more than once.

“I have a conversation with one of the coaches every once in a while.”

Galvan has garnered the most attention from one of the Iowa staff members.

“I hear from Tyler Barnes every once in a while.”

The Hawkeyes have been a football team that Galvan has kept an eye on.

“I like the Iowa program," said Galvan. "I like what they’ve been doing there the last few years, and I think they do a good job of developing their players and have a good culture there as well.”

Galvan is hopeful that Iowa City is among the campuses he will be at if college camps are open during the summer.

“I am hoping to get to Iowa, Iowa State, and Mizzou.”

There are a few things that Galvan believes will help him make his eventual college decision

“The biggest factors will be relationships, coaching staff, academics and culture.”

Galvan is doing all he can this off-season to continue taking his game to another level.

“I’ve been working out at the Strength U as of recently and then lifting on my own as well. I also play and practice with Level Up 7v7.”

There remains high hopes for Galvan and his high school team heading into the 2021 football season.

“I feel very good about our team," Galvan said. "I think we have a good group that knows what the expectation is for the season and we’ll be ready to ball when the time comes.”