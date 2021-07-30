Jahsiah Galvan staying patient

After attending Iowa's camp on June 27, in-state defensive back Jahsiah Galvan was invited back to campus for the Hawkeye Tailgater this past weekend. For the 6-foot-2, 190-pound West Liberty native, it was another opportunity to spend time with the coaching staff and learn more about the Iowa football program.

"It was pretty good," said Galvan. "I got a tour of all the facilities, got to hear from the strength and conditioning coach, got to talk with Coach Wallace about the defense, and got hear some of the players answer questions about Iowa."

In his conversations with the coaches, Galvan felt a scholarship offer from Iowa is still a possibility, but may take some time as the coaches continue to evaluate things.

"I got to talk with Coach Brian Ferentz and Coach Wallace mostly," Galvan said. "The message was just be patient."

"It could very well happen, but it also may not is the best way I could put it," said Galvan.

Right now, Galvan is planning a return trip to Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' season opener.



"I'll be back in Iowa City on September 4 for the Indiana game," Galvan said.

A three-star prospect, Galvan has earned scholarship offers during the recruiting process from Nebraska, Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Dartmouth, Penn, Northern Iowa, and South Dakota.