In-state prospect Jake Fisher has made his college decision. After a visit to Iowa City over the weekend, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Treynor native has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"I was looking at a few Division II schools that had offered me and also Iowa Western, who offered as well," said Fisher. "But Iowa has always been my dream school, so once the coaches from there talked with me further and offered me a walk-on spot after this past season ended, I knew that’s where I wanted to go for sure."

Coming in as an athlete, Fisher will likely begin his college career at safety.