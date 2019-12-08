Jake Fisher walking on at Iowa
In-state prospect Jake Fisher has made his college decision. After a visit to Iowa City over the weekend, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Treynor native has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"I was looking at a few Division II schools that had offered me and also Iowa Western, who offered as well," said Fisher. "But Iowa has always been my dream school, so once the coaches from there talked with me further and offered me a walk-on spot after this past season ended, I knew that’s where I wanted to go for sure."
Coming in as an athlete, Fisher will likely begin his college career at safety.
After an amazing visit yesterday, I am extremely proud and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football careers at the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has helped and believed in me along the way! #Swarm20 🐤⚫️ pic.twitter.com/YClIfUfwmR— Jake Fisher (@JakeF_1) December 8, 2019
A first team all-state selection, Fisher finished his senior season with 1,175 yards rushing, 794 yards passing and 34 touchdowns on offense to go along with 44 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 1 interception on defense, leading Treynor to a 10-1 record.
See highlights from Fisher's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:
Jake Fisher - 6-foot-2, 180-pound DB from Treynor, IA
Jeremy Chaplin - 6-foot-2, 245-pound DT from Waverly, IA
Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA
Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA