Michigan defensive lineman Jalen Hunt will not be enrolling at the University of Iowa this year as previously planned. Instead, the 6-foot-2, 262-pound Hunt is headed to Iowa Western Community College.

"I didn't get admitted to Iowa," Hunt told HawkeyeReport.com. "I'm going to Iowa Western."

A three-star prospect, Hunt verbally committed to Iowa on June 23, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Ball State, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and Toledo at the time.

After not qualifying academically through the NCAA Clearinghouse, Hunt will need to graduate from junior college before transferring to a Division I program.

"I'll have to see what my options are after that," said Hunt.

As a senior, Hunt had a dominant season for Belleville High School, finishing with 63 tackles, 27 TFL, and 13 sacks in leading the team to a 12-1 record.