HawkeyeReport - James excited by Iowa offer

One month ago Trey James got a look at the University of Iowa campus via a Zoom visit with the Hawkeye basketball coaches.

While that visit was meaningful as he got to know the Iowa program better, Monday’s call from Iowa City was much more impactful as the 6-foot-10 big man from the Class of 2021 picked up a scholarship offer from Fran McCaffery.

“I got a text from my AAU coach today that Coach McCaffery would be calling me and I really wasn’t expecting that. I was kind of expecting the call to be about just checking in and the next thing you know he’s offering me a scholarship, so it’s been a really good day,” James said Monday evening.

The three star prospect couldn’t contain his excitement, so he ran to share it with his dad, while still on the phone with the Iowa head coach.

“I was pretty excited,” he said.” I ran into the living room to tell my dad, but I was still on the phone with Coach McCaffery so I was trying to mouth it to him without coach hearing me.”

Needless to say the Iowa offer was a significant one to the Kentucky native who plays AAU basketball with Meanstreets out of the Chicago area.

“They are definitely one of my favorites now,” he said following the offer. “I think Iowa would be a really good fit for me because of the way they use their big men, like they did with Luka Garza, and they do a good job of developing players too.”

James was previously committed to Wake Forest, but opened up his recruitment in late April. He has offers from Elon and App State with interest from Xavier, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Purdue, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky.