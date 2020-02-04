Jameson Witte has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman from O'Fallon, IL will be joining the Hawkeyes after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff during a visit to campus this past weekend.

"I chose Iowa because I really love the family atmosphere and the great reputation of their strength and conditioning program," Witte told HawkeyeReport.com. "Since I only started to play football my junior year, I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and I want achieve my potential. I believe Iowa is the best fit for that."

"The coaches and players that I have met made me feel like Iowa is the right place for me," said Witte. "I know that the University of Iowa will help me be successful in the future in all aspects."

In addition to Iowa, Witte had a preferred walk-on opportunities at Oklahoma State and Missouri as well as scholarship offers from Northwest Missouri State and Central Missouri.