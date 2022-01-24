Patton learns more about Iowa

Class of 2023 in-state defensive back Jamison Patton had a chance to make a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes on Sunday. For the 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior from Des Moines Roosevelt, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the Iowa football program.

“It was great,” said Patton. “I had a great time.”

“It was a very informational day and I got to learn a lot more about the school, the coaches, and the weight program,” Patton said.

After sitting down with the Iowa coaching staff, including head coach Kirk Ferentz, Patton feels like he has a better understanding of what Hawkeye football is all about.

“I feel like the message was to get to know more about the program and what it has to offer and if Iowa is a fit for what you are looking for,” said Patton.

Following visits to both Iowa and Iowa State, Patton is also starting to build relationships with some of the other top in-state recruits, especially Alex Mota and Kai Black, who were also at both schools this past weekend.

“I’ve definitely built a great relationship with the in-state guys and I feel there is a possibility we could end up at the same place,” Patton said. “It’s great to talk with them and see their plan and how they feel about different schools.”

Currently, Patton holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, and Washington, and is looking to take some more visits before the end of the month.

“I have Nebraska next week and possibly Minnesota - I haven’t decided on a date yet,” Patton said. “Also, my Mizzou visit got canceled last week due to weather issues so I plan on rescheduling that for a later date.”