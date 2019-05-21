After picking up a scholarship offer from Iowa in February, wide receiver Jaquan Smith has been steadily learning more about the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Florida native gives us the latest in this update.

“I’ve learned about the accolades they’ve had and who they’ve had drafted over the years,” said Smith. “Also, the academics and their offensive scheme.”

This past weekend, Smith had Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland down to visit for his spring game as Centennial played against Palm Beach Central.

“He was at my spring game Friday,” Smith said. “It went well. My team came out with the win. I had to play a little bit more defense during the game because we needed safeties so I was on the field a lot that night.”

The next step in Iowa’s recruitment of Smith would be getting him on campus, which could be for an official visit in June.

“He said it’s either going to be around early June like the 8th or 9th or late June around 21st or 22nd,” said Smith. “

He said he going to let me know, but keep those dates in mind because it’s most likely going to be then.”

Currently, Iowa remains Smith’s only scholarship offer, but he continues to hear from several others with three showing the most interest right now.

“I’ve talked to Purdue, Middle Tennessee, and Central Michigan,” Smith said.