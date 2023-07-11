After completing a 44-16 campaign and advancing to the NCAA Regionals, it was expected that a few players from the hugely successful 2023 Iowa baseball team would hear their names called during the 2023 MLB Draft. While it took a few days, that's exactly what happened, as Jared Simpson and Ty Langenberg were both selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. Jared Simpson, a 6'4" lefthanded senior pitcher, was taken in the eighth round by the Washington Nationals.

Simpson, who transferred to Iowa after stints at Missouri and Iowa Western Community College, went 4-3 in 22 appearances primarily out of the bullpen in 2023. He threw 64 strikeouts and just 22 walks in 42.2 innings (an almost 3:1 strikeout:walk ratio), while allowing opposing hitters to post a .253 batting average. He finished the season with a 6.54 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. Baseball America's scouting report offered the following analysis on Simpson: "His fastball sits in the low-90s but he hides the ball well and has little effort in his delivery. His sweeping slider generated a 26% miss rate this spring, and he also mixes in a shorter, mid-80s cutter that is effective. There is room for Simpson to put on productive weight which will likely translate to a couple more ticks of velocity." Ty Langenberg, a 6'2" righthanded junior pitcher, was taken in the eleventh round by the Minnesota Twins.

Langenberg went 6-3 in 17 appearances in 2023. 15 of those 17 appearances came as a starting pitcher; Langenberg was the third part of Iowa's very potent trio of starting pitchers alongside talented sophomores Brody Brecht and Marcus Morgan. Langenberg finished the season with 86 strikeouts and 34 walks (a 2.5:1 strikeout:walk ratio), while holding opposing hitters to a .276 batting average. He ended the year with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. Baseball America's scouting profile notes that Langenberg needs to develop more consistency and his improve his overall command, but describes him as "an intriguing player with upside." Baseball America also praises Langenberg's fastball and slider: "The junior hurler has some deception to his low-90s fastball due to his lower arm slot that can create running action when timed up. Langenberg likes to throw his sharp breaking, low-80s slider to both lefthanded and righthanded hitters and it serves as his putaway pitch. He has feel for his firm mid-80s changeup that features similar movement as his fastball, which makes it an effective pitch." Some of his best performances of the year came in the postseason. Langenberg pitched Iowa into the Big Ten Championship Game with a commanding outing against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. He held the Wolverines to just two hits over seven shutout innings, striking out nine batters and walking just two. He had Michigan's hitters chasing ghosts in that game. Langenberg followed that up with a season-saving outing against North Carolina in an elimination game in the NCAA Regional. He threw six strikeouts and limited North Carolina's potent offense over seven innings (and 122 pitches). He was officially charged with allowing four earned runs, though the final two were credited to him after he had exited the game with a 5-2 lead. Regardless, he did enough to give Iowa an opportunity to win the game and stay alive in the NCAA Regional (which they did, albeit after 13 innings). Iowa fans might be able to see Langenberg in action without having to travel too far as well. The Twins' High-A minor league affiliate is the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Langenberg will start in the Rookie League and with the Single-A Fort Myers Miracle, but if he progresses well in those locations, Iowa fans may be able to see him on the mound just up the road from Iowa City before too long.